Wingstop released its Q3 results earlier this month, reporting system-wide sales of ~$594 million, a 15% increase from the year-ago period. It's been a difficult year thus far for the restaurant industry, with inflationary pressures weighing on costs and staffing shortages impacting sales performance. However, despite the headwinds, Wingstop (WING) has continued to deliver on track for its 18th consecutive year of positive comp sales. Meanwhile, from a unit growth standpoint, Wingstop is head and shoulders above its peers. Having said that, at nearly 95x FY2022 earnings estimates, there is not much meat left on the bone here for investors new to the story. Therefore, I believe there are much more attractive ways to play the sector currently.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 20 HOURS AGO