If LPDDR5 RAM wasn’t fast enough already, then hold your horses as even faster RAM is coming your way in 2022. Samsung Electronics has announced the world’s first LPDDR5X DRAM chip which is blazing fast and consumes less power than its predecessor. As per the South Korean firm, the super-fast RAM fabricated using the 14nm process is 1.3x faster when we talk of performance and consumes 20 percent lesser battery power. It can transfer data at 8.5Gbps speeds compared to 6.4Gbps on the LPDDR5 RAM.

CELL PHONES ・ 13 DAYS AGO