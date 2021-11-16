ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearl Audrey Starcher

By Naomi Bowles
 7 days ago
Pearl Audrey Starcher, 74, of St. Albans, WV went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 13, 2021.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles & Yvonne Jenkins, husband, Delmer, daughter, Alice Mae, grandsons, Dae Dae & Dusty, brothers, Michael and Bernard Jenkins, and daughter-in-law, Janet Jenkins.

She is survived by her children, Teresa (Wayne) Harper, James Jenkins, David (Sissy) Starcher and Kim, whom she raised. She is also survived by her brother, Carl Jenkins (Betty), 6 grandchildren, James (Christine) Jenkins, Jr., April (Ted) Koontz, Gary “Bub” Harper, Jr., Amanda Jenkins, Ashley, and Brooke Starcher, 6 great-grandchildren, Brent, Breanna, Kayla, and Damyon Jenkins, Arthur and Andrew Koontz and Brookie, 2 great-great-grandchildren, Millie and Brayzia.

Pearl was a wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother, whom she loved above all and really enjoyed having them all for family dinners.

Service will be 11:00am Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Curry Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Cobb Cemetery, Island Creek.

Family and friends will call one hour prior to the service.

For your safety and well-being, the family asks that you wear a mask.

