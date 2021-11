We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. ‘Twas the night before Christmas, and all through the house, not a creature was stirring… except for me, hurriedly wrapping all my gifts in a last-minute panic. Maybe it’s my procrastination, or maybe it’s my lack of coordination, but there’s a reason why I often gravitate towards gift bags over wrapping paper. It’s because my wrapping skills leave a little something to be desired. Even though my mom did everything in her power to teach me how to wrap presents properly — her years of working in retail and playing Santa mean she can make the scissors glide through the paper with ease — some skills just aren’t genetic.

