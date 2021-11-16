ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dwayne Johnson Has “Gotta Be Bond,” Determined to Replace Daniel Craig

By Rebekah Barton
Inside the Magic
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaniel Craig (Knives Out, The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo) just ended his run as legendary spy James Bond after 15 years and five films — Casino Royale (2006), Quantum of Solace (2008), Skyfall (2012), Spectre (2015), and No Time to Die (2021) — and now the hunt is on for...

