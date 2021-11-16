ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana to get billions of dollars from infrastructure bill

By ADAMS NEWS
963xke.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (ADAMS) – Indiana will get billions of dollars under the infrastructure bill signed by President Biden. The...

963xke.com

Comments / 3

Chris Bryant
7d ago

This will not help anyone but the politicians they will find a way to pocket some of that money they start as regular politicians and end up millionaires

Reply
3
Related
The Hill

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Roger Stone, Alex Jones

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot is subpoenaing Trump ally Roger Stone and far-right radio host Alex Jones along with others who helped plan and finance the rallies that preceded the attack on the Capitol. Stone, one of several Trump confidants to be pardoned by the former...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Government
State
Indiana State
CBS News

Judge exonerates the "Groveland Four" — 72 years after rape claim

A Florida judge has exonerated the "Groveland Four" — four Black men who were accused of attacking and raping a White teen at gunpoint in 1949. Bill Gladson, the local state attorney, fought for the men's convictions to be overturned. "We followed the evidence to see where it led us, and it led us to this moment," Gladson said at a news conference Monday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Water Systems
NBC News

Brian Laundrie died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head, lawyer says

Brian Laundrie died from a gunshot wound to the head and his manner of death was a suicide, according to a statement from the Laundrie family attorney. The update on Laundrie's manner of death and its cause came more than a month after an autopsy of his remains, which were found in wetland areas in Florida's Carlton Reserve on Oct. 20 and identified as belonging to him Oct. 21.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy