Adam Driver Recalls “Scary” Comic-Con Experience, Will Not Return

By Thomas Hitchen
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActor Adam Driver gained international recognition playing the new Star Wars villain, Kylo Ren. As Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and General Leia Organa’s (Carrie Fisher) son, Ben Solo, Driver captivated audiences with his menacing presence and armored homage to his grandfather, Darth Vader. Now, in a life post-Star Wars,...

