Cold air is building in Canada as we remain relatively mild. We will see "small" pieces of the cold air push south but it doesn't last for long. According to the LRC, we should start to see a pattern shift sometime after the 6th of Dec. This should start to bring stormier conditions and colder weather. Timing is NOT set in stone on this as it may hold off another week, but rest assured, it IS coming. Until then enjoy a mild Tuesday before temps crash just in time for Thanksgiving. Good news is, not much bad weather across the country for holiday travel with the exception of lake effect snows. Enjoy the holiday!!

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 HOURS AGO