ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Russia resumes flights with more countries amid COVID surge

Times Daily
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (AP) — Russia said Tuesday that it will resume allowing air travel...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

World's largest country moves to CDC's highest risk travel category

(CNN) — The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added Russia to its list of "very high" risk travel destinations this week. On Monday afternoon, the world's largest country by area (covering more than 17 million square kilometers or 6.6 million square miles), moved up to Level 4, the agency's highest risk category. It was previously listed as Level 3, or "high" risk for Covid-19.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Russia#Ap
MarketRealist

COVID-19 Is Surging in Europe Again—Here's Why

Hospitals in certain European countries are becoming overwhelmed again as COVID-19 cases rise. As a result, nations are putting lockdown restrictions in place and leaving residents disappointed in a reversal of pandemic progress. Article continues below advertisement. The surge in COVID-19 cases in parts of Europe can be traced back...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid news – live: German minister says citizens will be ‘vaccinated, recovered or dead’ by end of winter

Amid skyrocketing Covid cases, Germany’s health minister said that not enough people had come forward for their vaccinations, and issued a grim warning.“It’s probable by the end of winter that pretty much everyone in Germany will have been vaccinated, recovered or died,” health minister Jens Spahn said, adding that anyone who had not received a vaccine would “likely” be infected in the coming months.He urged the millions of Germans who have not yet come forward for a jab to do so.Meanwhile, Austria entered a 10-day lockdown as protests against restrictions have broken out across Europe amid surging infection rates across the continent.Despite protests against the measures, people are being told to work from home and non-essential shops are now closed in what is the central European nation's fourth lockdown.Over 600 babies born premature and needing critical care to mothers hospitalised by Covid-19Can I travel to Austria? Latest restrictions and advice as lockdown imposedCovid lockdowns across Europe threaten travel plans for tens of thousands
PUBLIC HEALTH
WebMD

COVID Surge in Europe: A Preview of What’s Ahead for the U.S.?

Health experts are warning the U.S. could be headed for another COVID-19 surge just as we enter the holiday season, following a massive new wave of infections in Europe – a troubling pattern seen throughout the pandemic. Eighteen months into the global health crisis that has killed 5.1 million people...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KEYT

Russia prepares new restrictions amid persistent virus surge

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities say they are preparing new restrictions to counter the unrelenting surge of coronavirus infections that has engulfed the vast country in recent weeks. The state coronavirus task force announced Thursday it was drafting legislation to expand the system of QR codes, already used in many regions to restrict access to certain public places, to include public transport, cafes and shops. The system only allows access to people who have been vaccinated, have recovered from the virus recently or can provide a negative coronavirus test no older than 72 hours. It wasn’t immediately clear when the new measures could be imposed. The task force on Thursday reported 40,759 new cases and 1,237 deaths.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
Argentina
Times Daily

Austria locks down the unvaccinated amid a surge of COVID-19

BERLIN (AP) — Austria took what its leader called the “dramatic" step Monday of implementing a nationwide lockdown for unvaccinated people who haven't recently had COVID-19, perhaps the most drastic of a string of measures being taken by European governments to get a massive regional resurgence of the virus under control.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

Fifth COVID-19 surge tests European countries

As more European countries battle new COVID-19 surges, health officials are debating whether to reimpose strong restrictions, including in the Netherlands, where advisors have recommended a new 2-week lockdown. Some nations eye modified lockdowns. The pandemic challenge for different countries is a diverse mix, with many in the eastern region,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kfgo.com

Netherlands returns to partial lockdown amid COVID-19 surge

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -The Netherlands will return to a partial lockdown from Saturday after the government ordered restaurants and shops to close early and barred spectators from major sporting events in an effort to contain a rapid surge in COVID-19 cases. Caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte said in a televised address...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Washington Post

As coronavirus cases surge, more European countries consider lockdowns

Europe has once again become the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, a development fueled by slowing vaccination rates, spreading misinformation and loosened restrictions. With cases and deaths surging across the continent, countries are considering new lockdowns — and debating whether vaccines alone are sufficient to curb the coronavirus spread. Close...
PUBLIC HEALTH
atlanticcitynews.net

Slow pace of vaccinations blamed for surge in Covid deaths in Russia

MOSCOW, Russia: With the number of COVID-19 cases reaching over 9 million, Russia has reported a new record number of deaths caused by the virus. On November 13, the country's national coronavirus task force said a record 1,241 people died from the virus over the past day, two more than the previous record reported on Wednesday, adding 39,256 new infections.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

Pakistan disputes India's claim that pilot downed F-16 jet

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan on Tuesday rejected India's claim that an Indian pilot shot down the Islamic nation’s F-16 fighter plane in 2019. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew...
WORLD
swiowanewssource.com

Ukraine doctors struggle amid COVID surge

Ukraine, with one of Europe's lowest vaccination rates and an underfunded medical system, is continuing to struggle to contain the coronavirus outbreak. After setting nearly daily new records for coronavirus infections and deaths earlier this month, many hospitals continue to run at near full capacity. Subscribe for more Breaking News:...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

French PM singled out for ire after testing COVID-positive

PARIS (AP) — After testing positive for COVID-19, France's prime minister is being singled out on social media and beyond as an example of what not to do in the pandemic. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

WHO Europe warns of possible surge in COVID deaths ahead

GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization's Europe office says projections show its 53-country region could face another 700,000 deaths in the coronavirus pandemic by next spring, topping 2 million in total. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

Slovakia proposes lockdown amid record infection surge

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia’s leaders have proposed a national lockdown as hospitals across the European Union country are hitting their limits amid a record surge of coronavirus infections. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy