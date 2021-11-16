ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
French skier Théaux crashes in training, will miss Olympics

By The Associated Press
Sacramento Bee
 7 days ago

Three-time Olympian Adrien Théaux underwent surgery after he crashed in training in the United States and will miss the Olympic season, the French ski federation said on Tuesday....

olympics.com

Filipino skier Asa Miller to compete in second straight Winter Olympics

Asa Miller is set to become the first Alpine skier representing the Philippines to compete in two Winter Olympics. The 21-year-old has recently met the minimum qualification standard for Beijing 2022 by surpassing the threshold of 160 points set by the International Skiing Federation (FIS). According to Philippine Ski and...
SPORTS
CBS Denver

Skiers, Boarders Line Up For Copper Mountain’s Opening Day

COPPER MOUNTAIN, Colo. (CBS4) – Skiers and boarders lined up for this season’s first runs at Copper Mountain on Monday. Two out of 23 lifts opened. (credit: CBS) The lifts start running at 9 a.m. and end at 4 p.m. (credit: CBS) Warm temperatures and lack of participation have been a challenge to ski areas in Colorado this year. Copper said this year’s opening has been right on target with other seasons. (credit: CBS) “We opened up with 70 acres today. Obviously, we’ve had ski racers here since mid-October in training. So we’re excited to welcome guests to opening day and we’ll look forward to bringing more terrain online as conditions allow,” said Taylor Prather, spokesperson for Copper Mountain.
SPORTS

