Raleigh, NC

Ice rink opens in downtown Raleigh thanks to ABC11, UNC Health, Red Hat Amphitheater partnership

ABC11 Eyewitness News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mu3B3_0cyDqNsD00

You can now ice skate in a winter wonderland in downtown Raleigh thanks to THE RINK presented by UNC Health at Red Hat Amphitheater.

ABC11 is a proud sponsor of the new attraction, which opened November 20 at 12 p.m. and will operate through January 1.

CLICK HERE: To reserve your tickets for the fun!

"We're thrilled to bring some festive holiday spirit to downtown Raleigh this year," Raleigh Convention and performing Arts Complex Director Kerry Painter said. "This is the perfect opportunity to start a new holiday tradition as Red Hat Amphitheater is transformed into a dazzling winter wonderland."

Admission is $11 which includes skate rental, and non-skaters' admission is $6, plus any applicable taxes and fees.

Tickets are on sale now at this link and are available Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Duke Energy Center box office, online at ticketmaster.com, or by phone 1-800-982-2787. Tickets will also be available for purchase at the Red Hat Amphitheater box office 30 minutes before gates open each day.

Groups of 10 or more can get a 10 percent discount if they contact the box office (919-996-8700) ahead of time.

"ABC11 is excited to support what we know will become a new holiday tradition. What a great way to ring in the holidays with family and friends in downtown Raleigh," ABC11 President and General Manager Rob Elmore said.

Here are the hours of operation:

November 20 - December 20

Thurs: 5-9 p.m.

Fri: 5-10 p.m.

Sat: 12 p.m.-10 p.m.

Sun: 12 p.m.-7 p.m.

Closed Thanksgiving Day

December 21 - January 1

Mon-Wed: 3 p.m.-9 p.m.

Thurs: 12 p.m.-9 p.m.

Fri-Sat: 12 p.m.-10 p.m.

Sun: 12 p.m.-7 p.m.

Christmas Eve: 12 p.m.-7 p.m.

Closed Christmas Day

NYE & New Year's Day: 12 p.m.- 10 p.m.

ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com

