Gainesville purchases new interactive white boards for classrooms using mostly federal funding

 6 days ago
Gainesville City Schools approved on Monday a $1.73 million purchase of 471 ClearTouch Interactive Panels, which are basically touch screen TVs that function as white boards.

Some 386 will be purchased for existing schools and 85 for Gainesville Middle School West, with $1.41 million to be paid from American Rescue Plan funds and just under $320,000 to be paid from SPLOST V excess funds, according to information provided at a school board meeting Nov. 15.

#Federal Funding#American Rescue Plan#Splost
