Public Safety

Man attacked a woman before telling police she was injured making a TikTok video

By Independent TV
The Independent
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man attacked a woman in a hotel then told police she was injured from bumping heads making a TikTok video, just a month after being released from jail for assaulting her. Craig Goodwin carried out his latest attack on the victim after jealously lashing out because she spoke to other...

www.independent.co.uk

