7 Fantastic Facts About Terry Pratchett

40 Terry Pratchett Discworld Audiobooks to Get Star-Laden Rerecordings. Fifty years ago today, Terry Pratchett made his literary debut with The Carpet People, marking the beginning of an incredibly successful career for the Discworld creator. To celebrate the milestone, the Terry Pratchett Estate announced that Discworld fans would enjoy their favorite literary saga in a new audio format soon. According to the announcement, fans should expect 40 new recordings that will feature an exciting cast. The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy vet Bill Nighy will voice the author himself in the footnotes across the works. The voice cast also includes Peter Serafinowicz as Death. Indira Varma, Sian Clifford and Colin Morgan join the project as series narrators, while the Lord of the Rings alumnus Andy Serkis will read the entire Small Gods standalone novel.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 7 DAYS AGO