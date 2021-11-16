ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

7 Fantastic Facts About Terry Pratchett

By April Snellings
Mental_Floss
Mental_Floss
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s been 50 years since Terry Pratchett’s first novel, The Carpet People, quietly hit UK bookstores in November 1971. Pratchett’s debut was a low-key affair—the book launch was held in the carpet department of a London furniture store—but he would go on to become one of the world’s most beloved authors,...

www.mentalfloss.com

Comments / 0

ABOUT

Mental Floss delivers smart, fun and shareable content in an upbeat and witty environment. An encyclopedia of everything, we answer life’s big questions and uncover stories so interesting our readers absolutely must share them.

 https://www.mentalfloss.com/section/shopping

