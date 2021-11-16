ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remote Work Is the Trend for Professional Workspace Today

By Renee Johnson
Cover picture for the articleRemote work can make it difficult to follow company standards. Here are 9 guidelines to help you create a professional remote workspace. Remote workspaces and home-based policies are growing in popularity, especially in the tech industry. Many employees embrace remote work for its flexibility. Raul Castanon Martinez, a senior...

Effective Business Strategies For Remote Work Setup

Remote work is the future. Think about it: This business model doesn’t only let your employees work from home – it allows you to hire competent people from anywhere around the world, at competitive rates. The advantage that this would offer your business is immense. The global work-from-home policy that...
Best Practices to Ensure Remote Work Security

Remote work security best practices help you protect your business, whether your workforce is located in your office or a far-flung location. Remote work, even under the best circumstances, can pose security risks. It can be challenging to apply security policies to remote work situations. However, it is possible. 1....
2021 Trends in Securing Digital Identities: A Survey of IT Security and Identity Professionals

In the past two years, the world experienced a significant shift in how many people work and transact business online. Digital identities used to connect remote workers suddenly became an even greater security target for attackers. Almost overnight, workplace trends from the last several years collided to create a new landscape for access and authentication, as cloud adoption, telecommuting, and the use of personal devices all spiked. Many organizations reacted to their new reality by increasingly focusing on identity as a core element of security to reduce risk, contain costs, and increase productivity.
8 Time Management Strategies for Working Remotely

Working from home and trying to manage your time effectively can be extremely difficult. For one, when you are working from home, you have to deal with loads of distractions, especially if you have other family members inside your house. If you are used to staying accountable and finishing tasks on time because your boss is in the same room as yours, it will be even more difficult to manage time.
Brand Considerations Around Remote Work

Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers. Facebook recently revealed plans for the future of remote work at the company. The company stated it would allow most employees to work from home permanently. Other tech companies have taken a similar stance regarding remote work.
Improve Your Remote Work Policy 5 Ways

Sound remote work policies not only improve accountability but also help avoid potential legal issues that might arise from remote work. The COVID-19 pandemic was a game-changer. It has changed and perhaps improved many things, including business. Most companies responded by offering work-from-home options to their employees in order to...
New platform aims to blend in-person and remote work

Since the COVID pandemic hit we've become used to working using remote collaboration platforms. But the problem is there are lots of options to choose from and they don't work together. A new platform launched today by Klaxoon enables organizations to seamlessly blend in-person and remote work with tools including...
Professional Headsets Elevate the Hybrid Work Experience

During the pandemic, we shifted from working in physical offices to our homes, and anywhere in between. We took to virtual calls, where we used whatever audio and video devices we could find, even if they weren't fit for purpose. But as many of us transition into permanent hybrid working,...
Return-to-work and remote work toolkits for 2022

A toolkit, a framework, insights, and advice. Whatever you want to call it, we all needed some help this year as we navigated a return to our offices and faced the logistical, technical, and interpersonal challenges that came with figuring out how to work outside of our homes after the better part of two years.
5 Tips for IT professionals to achieve work-life balance

In Google, if you’re working more than 40 hours a week all the time, then your team will get attention because there is something wrong with the team, and it will get corrected. This is how much tech giants value work-life. balance. . It’s important to maintain the overall quality...
Remote workers struggle to locate specific work data

On average, employees waste half an hour each day trying to find information relevant to their jobs. Over the course of a year, this adds up to almost 148 hours of lost productivity. This is according to a new report from the intelligent enterprise search provider, Sinequa. The company says...
Citrix Workspace for Linux: a tool for secure and agile remote work

Citrix Workspace for Linux is a digital workspace that allows employees to securely access company apps and files from a central location. This means that instead of having one device, such as a computer, that has access to a set of applications, and another device with access to a different set of apps, with Citrix Workspace, you have a single interface.
Productive Apps That Will Improve Work for You Today

Productive app use is an important part of any thriving business or personal office. Tools that help us stay focused and motivated are best. Productive people all have the tendency to sometimes feel disinterested at work. A tool that helps us stay motivated is the best thing for our office. You only need a compatible device, an internet connection, and you’re good to go.
Mitigating the risk posed by remote work

More and more leading companies — PwC, Zillow, and Amazon among them — are allowing their employees to remain remote indefinitely, but this workforce perk represents a real risk for employers. According to a recent report, 94% of organizations have suffered a cyberattack in the past 12 months. Almost three-quarters of these businesses were vulnerable due to a technology put in place during the pandemic.
Remote working is creating a 'trust crisis'

Remote and hybrid working may be great for employee productivity and work-life balance, but it’s creating major trust issues. This is according to a report from digital work hub Qatalog, based on a survey of 2,000 knowledge workers, which states that a lack of visibility is undermining employee confidence and feeds into suspicion of slacking and unreliability.
Steps to Success in Writing a Remote Work Policy

To make remote work possible and effective, a company must take steps to have a clear and effective work-from-home policy. It’s now part of a growing trend to allow employees to work remotely. Employers can recruit and retain top talent by giving employees the option to work from home. Employees find it nice because of the ease and comfort of working from home. Employers also find it useful if it reduces their expenses.
Staying Motivated When Working Remotely for a Digital Agency

Working remotely for a digital agency gives you some flexibility, and means you don’t have to spend time commuting. However, it still means you’re expected to achieve the same results as you would if you carried out your work in an office. So, it’s important to stay motivated. Here are some ways to keep your mind on your work.
How Remote Work is Becoming the New Normal

In an ideal world, everyone would be able to work in the setting of their choice. Change, on the other hand, is difficult - and, contrary to common perception, people dislike it. It is up to management to make the process go more smoothly. One of them is managing the transition to remote working, which has been a top issue for most businesses since the Covid-19 epidemic swept over the world last year. During this time, employees are now learning the ropes and navigating this unknown structure, which means being in charge of your schedule, having one's own work pace and style, and not to mention that this time every company works on the appearance, layout, and web design instead of their own people. We might certainly have been more proactive in implementing best practices, but best practices are only effective in the settings for which they were designed, and most firms are put to the test when it comes to walking the talk of agile management.
