Oval today announced that it is completing the integration with ETX Capital, a leading global financial services firm, and restated its ambitious plans for the future. The past few months have allowed the two companies to combine into one solid business ready to face future challenges, with a team of more than 180 people across three offices in Italy, the United Kingdom and Cyprus. This renewed financial stability and injection of diverse industry experience will allow the company to grow with confidence, while offering Oval users more ways to invest and trade on global market opportunities.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO