Brisk Tuesday with calmer winds, threat for rain returns Thursday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday night, we are going to have a mild night. We will see a low of 52 with partly cloudy skies. Heading into Wednesday, we are going to see warm and windy conditions. The high on Wednesday will be 74. The winds will be out of the south and southwest at 15 to 25 mph. We will see a few hit-and-miss showers throughout the early afternoon hours. However, a few showers and storms will develop along the cold front. Once the sun sets Wednesday evening is when we can expect those showers. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 42 with showers clearing the area. Thanksgiving is looking cooler. The high will be 56 with windy conditions. We will have the winds out of the north at 15 to 25 mph. Mild weather returns to the forecast by Friday, we will have a high in the mid-60s.

WICHITA FALLS, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO