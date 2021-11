Rod Stewart only just recently found out why he didn't play 1985's legendary Live Aid concert. Rod, who was busy promoting his 32nd album, The Tears Of Hercules, explained to the BBC, “We actually were supposed to do it but a few guys in the band told me that our ex-manager turned it down because I wasn't getting the right news coverage. He only wanted me to do it if I got on the CBS news at 10 o'clock. He said, 'If not, he's not doing it.' And that's not what it was all about. It was to raise money for kids. It wasn't about what news channel you were going to be on in America. I only just found this out. I thought it was weird that I didn't do it.”

