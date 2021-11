The $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill is now law. For all the antics and posturing in Washington — from both the far left and far right — opposing this bill, the interesting part is yet to come as politicians try to explain why they sought to deprive their constituents of millions or billions of dollars in federal funding. It’s up to voters to hold their elected representatives accountable, especially if politicians seeking reelection try to take credit for an infrastructure windfall they opposed. Missouri stands to receive around $1.75 billion over the next five years from the plan.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 6 DAYS AGO