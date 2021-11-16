IBC Show To Go Ahead as Planned

LONDON—Rise announced the winners of the 2021 Rise Awards at an awards ceremony held on November 18 in London. The group is dedicated to encouraging gender diversity in the media tech sector and the awards ceremony, which was part of the DPP Tech Leaders’ Briefing, was attended by over 200 in-person guests. It was also streamed globally for the first time by Red Bee Media.

