IBC Show To Go Ahead as Planned

Fremantle has forged a ground-breaking three-year partnership agreement with a creative alliance of nine leading independent production companies to help them develop and fund high-quality international dramas series and films.
Called The Creatives, the alliance spans eight countries and has been spearheaded by France’s Haut Et Court, the production and distribution banner behind “The Returned” and “Possessions.”
Along with Haut et Court, the partnership includes the Netherlands’s Lemming Film (“Pleasure”), Belgium’s Versus Production (“Mother’s Instinct”), Norway’s Maipo Film (“Miss Julie”), Germany’s Razor Film (“Waltz With Bashir”), Israel’s Spiro (“Foxtrot”), France’s Unité (“A Good Doctor”), the U.S.’s Masha (“False Flag”) and the U.K.’s...
