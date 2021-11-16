ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IBC Show To Go Ahead as Planned

By Jenny Priestley
tvtechnology.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe organizers of this year’s IBC Show have announced it will take place as planned Dec. 3-6 at the RAI in Amsterdam, despite the Netherlands entering a three week partial lockdown. The announcement follows a decision at yesterday’s IBC Partnership Board meeting to continue with the planned event as...

inavateonthenet.net

IBC 2021 to be held in person in Amsterdam

The IBC show has confirmed that it will host its event in person at the RAI, Amsterdam, on 3-6 December 2021, following a decision taken by the IBC Partnership Board. Additional safety measures will be place, with the show taking place in a so-called ‘protected zone’. A perimeter fence will surround the RAI exhibition centre, with all attendees entering via two checkpoints.
EUROPE
tvtechnology.com

Best of 2021/Best of Show Awards are Still On!

Following the news that IBC 2021 is taking place, Future is delighted to confirm both our Best of Show and Best of 2021 Awards remain open for entry. Both awards are supported by Future’s media and entertainment technology brands, TV Tech, TVBEurope, and Radio World, and receive additional editorial coverage across our extended Future brand portfolio.
ENTERTAINMENT
tvtechnology.com

IBC: Here's What We Know

LONDON—IBC 2021 is scheduled to go ahead as planned next month, despite the Dutch government imposing a partial lockdown in the country. The show takes place Dec. 3-6 at the RAI in Amsterdam. IBC confirmed it plans to stage this year’s show following an IBC Partnership Board meeting, where it...
UEFA
tvtechnology.com

Grass Valley, Blackmagic withdraw from IBC

Two of the media tech industry’s biggest companies will no longer be exhibiting at IBC. A source at Grass Valley has confirmed to TVBEurope the company has decided to withdraw from exhibiting at the show, citing the Dutch government’s restrictions as the reason behind the decision. Blackmagic Design has announced...
BUSINESS
tvtechnology.com

Actus Digital To Feature Enhanced AI-Based Compliance, Monitoring At IBC 2021

BOSTON—Actus Digital will showcase expanded workflows and enhancements to its AI-based, intelligent compliance and monitoring platform at IBC 2021 in Amsterdam, Dec. 3-6. The next generation of the platform includes extensive metadata integration for live and recorded content. Advanced search options, optimized content management and categorization, quicker, more accurate content clipping, concatenation and sharing are also new. Using the new capabilities, media companies can automate and semi-automate publishing high-quality video content, the company said.
SOFTWARE
Light Reading

IBC cancels December show in Amsterdam

In the latest fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, the organizers of IBC 2021 have decided they will not go ahead with their planned live event in Amsterdam early next month and will try to go digital instead. The IBC Partnership Board announced the decision Tuesday in a brief statement, declaring...
PUBLIC HEALTH
tvtechnology.com

Best Of Show/Best Of 2021 Awards Deadline Extended

The deadline to submit nominations for the Best of Show/Best of 2021 Awards has been extended to 30th November. This year, Future is running two awards programs to accommodate both IBC show exhibitors, and those that aren’t able to exhibit this time around. The Best of Show Awards 2021 is...
ECONOMY
tvtechnology.com

IBC Cancels In-Person Event Amidst Escalating COVID Concerns

LONDON—Faced with a rising number of cases in the Netherlands, the IBC has cancelled the in-person event in Amsterdam. The decision was made by the IBC Partnership Board today (November 23) based on feedback from IBC exhibitors and visitors after the COVID-19 situation in the Netherlands worsened last week. “Due...
WORLD
tvtechnology.com

AVIWEST To Unveil Rack-Mounted Video Encoder, Live Remote Interview Solution at IBC 2021

SAINT-GREGOIRE, France—AVIWEST will showcase its new RACK400 video encoder for sports remote production at IBC 2021 in Amsterdam, Dec. 3-6. Designed in a half 1U form factor, the new video encoder supports 4K UHD and multicamera workflows with up to four high-res, fully frame-synced feeds. The RACK400 provides robust, error-free transmission over any network (cellular, satellite, IP leased line or the public internet) at low latency, down to 0.5 seconds, the company said.
ELECTRONICS
naturalgasworld.com

Fortescue's Queensland hydrogen facility gets planning go-ahead

The facility will have an initial capacity to manufacture up to two gigawatts of electrolysers annually. Fortescue Future Industries (FFI) has gained planning approval to build hydrogen equipment manufacturing facilities in Gladstone, the Queensland government said on November 17. Deputy premier and minister for state development Steven Miles said the...
INDUSTRY
tvtechnology.com

Ross Video Unveils New Pan/Tilt Heads, 4K UHD PTZ Cameras

OTTAWA, Canada—Ross Video has launched its new X-series of pan/tilt heads and two new 4K UHD/NDI pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) cameras, the company said. The X350 and X300 are compact, quiet and robust heads that are well-suited for remote camera applications requiring high-quality performance and flexibility from a discrete head/camera/lens solution. The heads have a 15-pound payload capacity and can handle practically any ENG or Box camera and lens combination.
ELECTRONICS
tvtechnology.com

Japanese Satellite, OTT Station Refreshes Ingest Capture With Telestream Lightspeed Live

NEVADA CITY, Calif.—Japan’s first private satellite TV station Wowow has chosen Telestream’s Lightspeed Live Capture C4 system to refresh its capture solution for ingest and output of newer formats, including HD and 4K resolutions, as well as to support new remote production workflows. Wowow, which now reaches a satellite and...
WORLD
tvtechnology.com

Winners of 2021 Rise Awards Are Announced

LONDON—Rise announced the winners of the 2021 Rise Awards at an awards ceremony held on November 18 in London. The group is dedicated to encouraging gender diversity in the media tech sector and the awards ceremony, which was part of the DPP Tech Leaders’ Briefing, was attended by over 200 in-person guests. It was also streamed globally for the first time by Red Bee Media.
WORLD
tvtechnology.com

ATEME Unveils CM5000e Kyrion Encoder

PARIS—ATEME has launched the CM5000e, its new-generation Kyrion encoder for UHD contribution in a sustainable manner. Built with sustainability in mind, the ATEME Kyrion CM5000e encoder consumes less power, thereby reducing its carbon footprint and increasing its green credentials for adopters. Contributing to its environmental benefits are the encoder’s dense integration capabilities. The encoder offers UHD remuxing and satellite or IP outputs in a single device, eliminating the need for additional hardware, the company said.
ELECTRONICS
tvtechnology.com

Frame.io Updates C2C With Aaton Cantar X3 Support

NEW YORK CITY—Frame.io has unveiled an update for Camera to Cloud (C2C) workflows with hardware support for the latest Aaton Cantar X3 sound recorders and a new way to validate C2C connections from web–connected devices, including Android phones. The updates also include the ability to use filmmaking applications, such as...
TECHNOLOGY
tvtechnology.com

Ross Announces XPression 10.5

OTTAWA, Canada—Ross has rolled out major improvements to XPression, with the 10.5 release adding a host of new features that range from improved collaborative workflows and simplified software updates to a backwards-compatible codec enabling users to work with HDR content and in Wide Color Gamut. “I’m extremely pleased to announce...
COMPUTERS
tvtechnology.com

VidOvation Integrates With AWS Elemental MediaConnect, Unveils Carrier-Agnostic e-SIMs

ANAHEIM, Calif.—VidOvation is broadening its live video distribution network and cloud and edge computing capabilities and is rolling out carrier-agnostic e-SIMs with domestic and global support for 3G, 4G LTE and 5G cellular networks, the company said. The company’s live video transport, distribution and streaming services now take full advantage...
TECHNOLOGY
tvtechnology.com

Korea-U.S. NextGen Broadcast Webinar Scheduled for Nov. 23

Anyone interested in learning about the latest developments in NextGen Broadcasting will have a chance to hear top ATSC 3.0 experts from South Korea and the U.S. presenting cutting edge work on NextGen TV during the "Korea—U.S. NextGen Broadcast" webinar scheduled for November 23 at 6 p.m. ET. In a...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Fremantle Forges Partnership With Creative Alliance of Nine Production Companies

Fremantle has forged a ground-breaking three-year partnership agreement with a creative alliance of nine leading independent production companies to help them develop and fund high-quality international dramas series and films. Called The Creatives, the alliance spans eight countries and has been spearheaded by France’s Haut Et Court, the production and distribution banner behind “The Returned” and “Possessions.” Along with Haut et Court, the partnership includes the Netherlands’s Lemming Film (“Pleasure”), Belgium’s Versus Production (“Mother’s Instinct”), Norway’s Maipo Film (“Miss Julie”), Germany’s Razor Film (“Waltz With Bashir”), Israel’s Spiro (“Foxtrot”), France’s Unité (“A Good Doctor”), the U.S.’s Masha (“False Flag”) and the U.K.’s...
BUSINESS
tvtechnology.com

Foxtel Taps CommScope for New Streaming iQ5 Device

HICKORY, N.C.—Australia’s subscription TV provider Foxtel has selected CommScope to provide its subscribers with the new iQ5 streaming set top box solution. The iQ5 set top box boasts a simple plug and play set-up, allowing customers to be streaming over 50,000 hours of content within minutes, with no cable or satellite installation required, the companies said. It can be deployed in a subscriber’s home using Wi-Fi, satellite, or a fully integrated hybrid experience for viewing 4K Ultra High Definition content with a new ultra-fast chip.
TECHNOLOGY

