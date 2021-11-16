ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DC's BATGIRL Movie Will Reportedly Set Up the BLACK CANARY Solo Movie

Cover picture for the articleIt was previously announced that WB and DC were developing a Black Canary solo film for Disney+. Jurnee Smollett is set to reprise her role from Birds of Prey, and Lovecraft Country showrunner Misha Green is writing the script. I just assumed that Birds...

