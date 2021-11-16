DC's BATGIRL Movie Will Reportedly Set Up the BLACK CANARY Solo Movie

DC fans have been eager to see the Batgirl movie for several years now, with a lot of speculation surrounding how Barbara Gordon's story would be brought to life in a cinematic context. Luckily, work on the film has ramped up pretty significantly in recent months, with Ms. Marvel and Bad Boys For Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah tapped to helm the upcoming project, and In the Heights star Leslie Grace lined up to star. After concept art for the film was released during the DC FanDome virtual convention, the hype surrounding Batgirl has only grown — and it seems like we're getting closer to production on the film starting. A recent Instagram Stories post from El Arbi shows some sort of early work being done on the film, with a caption reading "getting closer to shoot."

