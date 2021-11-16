ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The best Canon R6 price: all the best Canon R6 deals and stock updates

By Beren Neale
Creative Bloq
Creative Bloq
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you want the best Canon R6 price around, this article will help you out. The Canon R6 is a powerful, 20MP, full-frame, mirrorless camera that is ideal for serious hobbyists or professional photographers and videographers that want a versatile camera for all their creative work. And we've got the best...

www.creativebloq.com

CNET

Walmart's early Black Friday sale brings deep price cuts on AirPods, Samsung, Canon and more

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Walmart calls it "Deals for Days," but the current store-wide sale is all about early Black Friday price drops. The latest round of online discounts started earlier this week, and they've been extended to brick-and-mortar stores as of today. The biggest headliner is the AirPods for $89, which are popping in and out of stock (get them while you can). Beyond that, we're seeing solid deals on HP laptops, GoPro cameras, Canon printers and a wide range of Samsung products.
ELECTRONICS
PC Magazine

Canon Pixma G1220 Review

A long-overdue upgrade to the Canon Pixma G1200 we reviewed four years ago, the Pixma G1220 MegaTank Inkjet Printer ($179.99) is an odd bird among single-function or print-only inkjets. Being a MegaTank bulk-ink model—a Canon printer that, like Epson's EcoTank machines, gets its ink not from cartridges but reservoirs filled from bottles—makes it distinctive. What makes it attractive? Its running costs are among the lowest in the business, and its price is about a third lower than the 2017 version's. Versus the avalanche of entry-level multifunction printers out there, the G1220 is short on features and a slow churner, so it's not for everybody. But if all you need is to print lots of high-quality photos and the occasional business document or homework assignment, over time this Pixma is one of the least expensive ways to go.
NFL
canonwatch.com

These Might Be The Canon EOS R5c Specifications

Remember the Canon EOS R5c? It’s Canon’s rumored EOS R camera for Cinema (hence the “c”). New bits emerged from the interweb of rumor mills. Canon Rumors reports with high confidentiality a set of possible Canon EOS R5c specifications. Without further ado, here they are:. Canon Log 3. Canon Log...
ELECTRONICS
Creative Bloq

Photoshop price cut in early Adobe Black Friday deal

If you're living in Europe, the Middle East and Africa and have been thinking of investing in Adobe Photoshop, now just might be the time to take the plunge. Today Adobe has announced a 16% saving on its Photography Plan, taking not just Photoshop, but Lightroom too, to a super low price.
COMPUTERS
#Canon Cameras#Canon Eos R5#Stock#Canon Eos R6#Mirrorless#Eos
provideocoalition.com

Canon’s 2021 holiday gift guide

It’s time for Black Friday, Christmas and all those things that make people give – and hope to receive – gifts. Here is Canon’s list of products that can be used as gifts for someone special. Or for yourself!. If you’re a Canon user or know someone who uses products...
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

The Canon EOS R is at a Great Price. Trust us, You’ll Like it!

If you’re going to reach for the Canon EOS R, we strongly recommend getting the RF 24-105mm f4 L IS or the RF 35mm f1.8 IS with it. Also check out our Canon RF lens guide. Years ago, I bought the Canon EOS R when it came out. And to this day, it’s still a camera that I use. The problems with it I feel were greatly intensified. The magic touch bar is great for quickly rating images, but annoying otherwise. The lack of a joystick doesn’t truly matter if you’re photographing people or landscapes. And otherwise, it still has fantastic autofocus. And there’s good news. Canon has dropped the price on the camera; plus there are extra $200 rebates. It’s $1,599 for the Canon EOS R body only. With a 24-105mm kit lens, it’s $1,899. Think of the Canon EOS R as a bit of the Canon 5D Mk I translated into mirrorless camera technology. And be sure to check out our review if you’re going to make a purchase.
ELECTRONICS
canonrumors.com

Stock Notice: Refurbished Canon RF 24-70mm f/2.8L IS & Canon RF 70-200mm f/2.8L IS

This site contains affiliate links to products and services. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. The Canon USA store has restocked refurbished versions of the Canon RF 24-70mm f/2.8L IS & Canon RF 70-200mm f/2.8L IS. All refurbished gear from Canon USA comes with a full 1-year Canon USA warranty.
ELECTRONICS
T3.com

Black Friday mirrorless camera deals: $200 off Canon's EOS R digital

When it comes to finding a good mirrorless camera for cheap, it's practically a impossible task to complete. Since the new mirrorless platform is fairly new to the camera game, these impressive cameras run at a higher price and can be a bit off putting to those looking to stick to a budget. That said, B&H Photo has a pretty solid deal on a Canon mirrorless that may be worth your money.
ELECTRONICS
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Creative Bloq

The best Apple Watch Series 7 prices for Black Friday

The Apple Watch Series 7 was announced in 14 September by Apple, alongside the new iPhone 13, and immediately got headlines in the tech industry. This was mainly because it marked the first redesign of the Apple Watch since the Series 4 introduced 40mm and 44mm sizes. The Apple Watch Series 7 now boasts 41mm and 45mm (every mm helps!), so is officially the biggest Apple Watch yet. But there's more to it than its size.
ELECTRONICS
canonrumors.com

Vehicle AF and more coming to the Canon EOS R5 and Canon EOS R6 in December firmware update

This site contains affiliate links to products and services. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. I reported a couple of weeks ago that we’d be getting new firmware for the Canon EOS R5 sometime around the Canon EOS R3 ship date of November 26, 2021. This release has now been confirmed along with new firmware for both the Canon EOS R6 and Canon EOS-1D X Mark III.
ELECTRONICS
dailycameranews.com

Major Canon Firmware Updates Released for EOS R5, R6 and 1D X MKIII

New Canon firmware updates released for full frame cameras. The company announced firmware version 1.50 for EOS R5 & R6 and firmware version 1.60 for EOS-1D X Mark III mirrorless cameras. This is a major firmware update. The new firmware updates scheduled to be released on December 2, 2021. Both...
ELECTRONICS
Creative Bloq

The best 360 cameras in 2021

The best 360 cameras have developed hugely over recent years as camera tech pushes on with ever-increasing megapixels and light sensitivity. In-camera image stabilisation, space-scanning for automatic 3D modelling and improvements in build quality and waterproofing mean they're now ideal for almost any scenario. Whether you’re an adventurer who kayaks...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This Canon Printer is ONLY $29 at Walmart for Black Friday

This is a fantastic Canon printer Black Friday deal for anyone on a slim budget looking for a solid machine. At Walmart, you can buy an all-in-one inkjet printer from Canon for just $29. It’s one of the best Black Friday deals out there and easily a highlight of the many Black Friday printer deals going on at the moment.
ELECTRONICS
Space.com

Canon 10x42L IS WP binoculars review

The Canon 10x42L IS WP binoculars are pricey but almost perfect for hand-held astronomy. In a market saturated with low-priced astronomy-centric binoculars, some clear, sharp and high-resolution optics and image stabilisation wizardry make the waterproof Canon 10x42L IS WP binoculars expensive, but worth it. There’s something very special about the...
ELECTRONICS
petapixel.com

Canon is Adding the EOS R3’s Vehicle-Detection AF to the R5 and R6

One of the new features coming with the Canon EOS R3 is its enhanced autofocus ability to lock onto and track cars and automobiles intelligently. Canon has announced this feature is now also coming to the R5 and R6 cameras in December. Canon is releasing firmware updates for the R5,...
ELECTRONICS
Creative Bloq

Creative Bloq

ABOUT

Creative Bloq delivers a daily mix of advice and inspiration for digital and traditional artists, web designers, graphic designers, 3D and VFX artists, illustrators, and more.

 https://www.creativebloq.com/

