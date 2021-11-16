ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Hannah Berner: Celebrity Astrology Investigation

By School Authority
westernmassnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAliza Kelly, a trusted celebrity astrologer, reads the birth chart...

www.westernmassnews.com

Us Weekly

Michelle Young Spills Her Secrets to Having a ‘Beautiful Relationship’ After Feeling Ignored by Her ‘Bachelorette’ Suitors

Knowing what she wants! After calling out her suitors for ignoring her during a group date, Michelle Young shared her simple tips for having a successful relationship. “Vulnerability is the not-so-secret password to a beautiful relationship,” the Minnesota native, 28, tweeted during the Tuesday, November 9, episode of the Bachelorette.
bravotv.com

Do Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula Keep in Touch with Hannah Berner?

For three seasons, Hannah Berner shared her life and friendships with fans on Summer House. Earlier this year, she confirmed her exit from the show to take her comedy tour on the road, and she also has a wedding to Des Bishop on deck. When Winter House newlyweds Kyle Cooke...
Life and Style Weekly

Bachelorette’s Katie Thurston Confirms Romance With John Hersey After Blake Moynes Split

New boyfriend! Bachelorette alum Katie Thurston confirmed that she’s dating former contestant John Hersey following her split from ex-fiancé Blake Moynes. Katie, 30, revealed the news after doing a “12 Days of Messy” on her Instagram Story, where she attributed contestants from her season to a track from Taylor Swift’s Red album amid the re-release. Us Weekly was the first to report the news.
Tri-County Times

Words with Hannah- Britney, Taylor and Rome

After 13 years, Britney Spears is finally free of the conservatorship that took away control of her finances, medical decisions and other aspects of her life that most people take for granted. It’s a monumental thing that hopefully will have echoing effects on the 1.3 million conservatorships in America. In...
pghcitypaper.com

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY: Nov. 18-24

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21):. "Some people become so expert at reading between the lines they don't read the lines," wrote author Margaret Millar. That's not a common problem for you Scorpios. You are an expert at reading between the lines, but that doesn't cause you to miss the simple facts. Better than any other sign of the zodiac, you are skilled at seeing both secret and obvious things. Given the astrological omens that will be active for you during the rest of 2021, I suspect this skill of yours will be a virtual superpower. And even more than usual, the people in your life will benefit from your skill at naming the truth.
HuffingtonPost

Adele Reveals Very Special Audience Member At LA Concert: 'Never Been So Nervous'

Adele has revealed the most important guest at her top secret, star-studded Los Angeles concert last month: her 9-year-old son Angelo. “It was also the first time my son saw me perform and I’ve never been so nervous in my life!!” the British singer tweeted Sunday, hours before the concert special and sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey, “Adele: One Night Only,” was set to air on CBS.
Best Life

Tina Yothers Played Jennifer on "Family Ties." See Her Now at 48.

Anyone who watched Family Ties during its seven-season run in the 1980s will remember the four kids of the Keaton family. Young Republican brother Alex was played by Michael J. Fox. Fashion-loving teen Mallory was portrayed by Justine Bateman. The role of youngest sibling Andy—a new addition in season 3—went to Brian Bonsall. And then there was sister Jennifer, who loved sports and who actually shared her parents' liberal political opinions, unlike her siblings. Jennifer was played by Tina Yothers, who started Family Ties as a nine-year-old and is now 48.
TVShowsAce

Kyle Chrisley Breaks Silence For Special Day

Chrisley Knows Best fans know that Todd’s formerly estranged son, Kyle Chrisley, rarely posts on social media. In fact, after the whirlwind of controversy in his past, Kyle tends to stay out of the spotlight altogether. Yesterday, show fans did a doubletake when a rare post from Kyle popped up in their feed. What made the eldest Chrisley son break his silence?
NYLON

A Deep Dive Into Princess Diana’s Astrology

The People’s Princess and a Sagittarius rising. 24 years after her tragic passing, Princess Diana is enjoying an unprecedented resurgence. There’s Diana: The Musical enduring a hailstorm of pans on Broadway and on Netflix; Emma Corrin and Elizabeth Debicki claiming the role on The Crown; and Kristen Stewart going all the way in Pablo Larraín’s new film Spencer. Why is Lady Di resonating now?
hot969boston.com

Porsha Williams’ Family Question Engagement in Trailer to Her New Show

Porsha Williams’ family is feeling a little indifferent about the reality star’s engagement to Simon Guobadia and they seem to have no problem sharing their opinions on their new Bravo show. The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Porsha’s Family Matters premieres Nov. 28 and as the limited series unfolds, viewers will...
enstarz.com

George Clooney Divorcing Wife Amal After Experiencing 'Hell From Earth'?

George Clooney is said to have given up on Amal that he has no choice but to divorce her. Clooney had planned on leaving his rocky marriage with Amal that he also once photographed driving alone. Globe reported that time that the couple developed more tension in their relationship as Amal continuously bossed Clooney around.
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
arcamax.com

Machine Gun Kelly 'plans to propose' to Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly is "planning to propose" to Megan Fox. The 31-year-old rapper started dating the Hollywood actress last year, and he's now thinking about popping the big question. A source explained to 'Entertainment Tonight': "They're very in love and beyond obsessed with each other. They are ready to take...
