ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Bitcoin Sees Record Institutional Inflows Despite Lower H2 Trade Volume

cryptocoingossip.com
 7 days ago

CoinShares reports that weekly bitcoin inflows from institutional investors totaled $97.5 million last week, while the whole market recorded $150.9 million. This is a record sum for bitcoin, despite trade volume lower than the first half of 2021 so far. A CoinShares weekly report shows that institutional traders have...

cryptocoingossip.com

Comments / 0

Related
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin exchanges see large deposits despite BTC reserves hitting 3-year lows

Bitcoin (BTC) whales are moving large amounts of coins to exchanges in tandem with large outflows, curious new data shows. According to the exchange whale ratio indicator from on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant, large transactions have accounted for over 90% of recent exchange deposits. Top 10 deposits make up 90% of...
MARKETS
cryptocoingossip.com

Bitcoin whales plan to buy BTC higher as fresh Mt. Gox payouts add to market fear

Whales reposition their BTC buy bids higher as price action appears to bore those seeking a continuation of the Bitcoin bull market. Bitcoin (BTC) showed no sign of tackling $60,000 resistance on Nov. 23 as the specter of defunct exchange Mt. Gox returned to haunt price action. BTC/USD 1-hour candle...
MARKETS
cryptocoingossip.com

Crypto Asset Inflows Continue on a Hot Streak Despite Fall in Bitcoin Prices

In the fourteenth consecutive week of crypto inflows, investments in digital asset-based products amounted to $154 million. This figure puts it roughly on par with last week, despite bitcoin continuing to struggle, falling 12% since then. However, bitcoin-based products continued to see a majority of the inflows, which amounted to $114 million. This sustained demand over the last month has helped to keep an assets under management (AuM) share of 67% among investment products, in spite of Bitcoin falling 4% during that period.
MARKETS
cryptocoingossip.com

Non-Zero Bitcoin Addresses Nears 400 Million Milestone

The number of non-zero bitcoin addresses has just reached a new all-time high of roughly 390.4 million. Alongside other metrics, this points towards a potential further bullish scenario for bitcoin in the near future. The number of non-zero bitcoin addresses has just reached a new all-time high, data shows. The...
CURRENCIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cardano
cryptocoingossip.com

November Crypto Market Turbulance Shakes Holders To Their Core

With an average 6% loss and a 10% correction in the weekly chart for Bitcoin, Cardano (ADA), XRP, and others, the crypto market has been trading in choppy waters for the past days. The uncertainty has brought a change in the sentiment, as traders prepare for further downside. BTC trends...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Bitcoin still trading in bullish channel despite price support break: Analysts

Bitcoin’s broader outlook remains constructive regardless of the recent pulldown. The cryptocurrency fell below the support level of $57,653, the Oct. 23 low, which has opened the doors for a deeper pullback. “There has been an 18% drawdown [from record high], but we have been here several times before, in...
BUSINESS
cryptocoingossip.com

Brace For More Downtrend: 15% Of Bitcoin Supply Is Now In Loss

Data shows around 15% of the total Bitcoin supply is now in loss, a value that has historically been sufficient to push the price down. Percentage Of Bitcoin Supply In Profit has Fallen Down To Just 85%. As per the latest weekly report from Glassnode, the total BTC supply in...
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Leads Market As Inflows See An Uptick From Previous Week

Bitcoin inflows have dominated the market again after another week of institutional investments flowing into the asset. This has been a recurring theme for the past couple of weeks as reported by CoinShares. This week has proved to be no different as the digital asset once again made up for the majority of the volume coming into the market.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflow#Sec#Volume#Futures Contracts#Coinshares#Cryptocurrencies#Cme#Proshares Etf#Cboe
cryptopolitan.com

Crypto exchanges witness massive inflow of Bitcoin

Crypto exchanges witness massive inflow of Bitcoin. Whales make up 90% of Bitcoin deposits. Bitcoin in crypto exchange reserve continues to reduce. Crypto traders in the market have been seeing massive gains trading numerous assets over the last few months. One such asset that has skyrocketed in the last few months is the king of the crypto sector, Bitcoin. Even though the digital asset has slowly steadied its move, traders continue to flock to crypto exchanges to trade the asset. According to new data, Bitcoin Whales are moving massive amounts of Bitcoin into crypto exchanges as more traders continue to cash out on their Bitcoin.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Reuters

Cryptocurrencies post inflows in latest week, led by bitcoin -CoinShares

NEW YORK, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Cyrptocurrency products and funds posted inflows in the latest week, with investors undeterred by the latest price corrections, weekly data from digital asset manager CoinShares showed on Monday. Institutional investors poured in $154 million in the crypto sector in the week ended Nov. 19,...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
ETF
MarketWatch

Bitcoin, ether see further declines Monday, while crypto gaming tokens extend rally

Bitcoin was trading near $55,920 Monday afternoon, down 5.8% over the past 24 hours and down 10.6% during the past seven days, according to CoinDesk data. Ether tumbled 6.7% in the past 24 hours, recently trading at around $4,061. It logged a 9.3% loss over the past seven days. The two largest cryptocurrencies have been under pressure since President Joe Biden signed into law on Nov. 15 a $1 trillion infrastructure bill, which contains a provision that would require brokers of digital assets to record and report transactions to the Internal Revenue Service starting 2023. Blockchain gaming and Metaverse-related tokens continue to rally after Facebook changed its name to Meta to show its resolution to build a Metaverse. Gala rose about 2.1% over the past 24 hours to $0.4, contributing to a 302% gain over the past seven days, according to CoinMarketCap. The Sandbox rallied 12.6% over the past 24 hours to $4.4, with a 60% gain over the past seven days. Decentraland went up 2.9% during the past 24 hours to $3.85, notching a 21% gain over the past seven days.
MARKETS
cryptocoingossip.com

$60K becomes resistance — 5 things to watch in Bitcoin this week

A headache for Bitcoin bulls is compounded by a raging U.S. dollar, as investors sit on the fence over which way the market will go. Bitcoin (BTC) begins a new week with a rare disappointment for its Q4 bull run — failing to crack previous support. After a promising weekend,...
BUSINESS
cryptocoingossip.com

Institutional managers bought the dip as crypto funds see $154M in weekly inflows

Bullish sentiment surrounding crypto has not wavered despite the recent market correction that saw Bitcoin fall to sub-$57,000 levels. Institutional investors were unfazed by the recent correction in the cryptocurrency markets, as digital asset funds dedicated to Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) continued to grow, according to data from CoinShares.
STOCKS
cryptocoingossip.com

Unfazed by Correction, Institutional Investors Pour Money Into Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana: CoinShares

Leading digital asset manager CoinShares says institutional investors are taking the opportunity to buy the dip on Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL). According to the firm, Bitcoin’s 12% dip amid the overall crypto market correction has not dampened investor sentiment. “Digital asset investment products saw inflows totaling US$154m...
STOCKS
cryptocoingossip.com

800% Rally for One Ethereum-Based DeFi Altcoin Likely, According to Top Crypto Analyst

A closely followed crypto analyst says that an enormous near-10X rally for one altcoin is more likely than not. The pseudonymous analyst known as Credible Crypto tells his 267,000 Twitter followers that CRV, the governance token of decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Curve, is destined to reach $40, roughly an 811% gain from current prices.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

The 5 Most Popular Cryptocurrencies on the Market Right Now

The best way to determine the popularity of cryptocurrencies is their market caps. The world's oldest cryptocurrency -- Bitcoin -- remains the most popular by far. Other popular cryptocurrencies include Ethereum, Binance Coin, Tether, and Solana. You might think that Dogecoin and Shiba Inu would be sitting at the top...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Municipal Bond Funds On Track For Record Inflows In 2021

For the Refinitiv Lipper fund-flows week ended November 17, 2021, investors injected $1.4 billion into municipal bond funds, for their thirty-seventh consecutive week of net inflows. Mutual fund and ETF investors continue to plow net new money in tax-exempt bonds this year. For the Refinitiv Lipper fund-flows week ended November...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy