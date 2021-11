Zanzibar is planning to adopt and regulate crypto. Officials are drawing up a regulatory framework. Africa’s crypto market jumps by 1,200%. With most traders across countries choosing to trade digital assets, countries are presently looking to regulate it. Although some countries are still opposed to the assets, others look to it as an income generator. With this in mind, Zanzibar has announced that it is currently looking into the possibility of regulating and adopting crypto across the state. Zanzibar, a semi-autonomous state in Tanzania, is on the verge of holding meetings with several parties across the state.

CURRENCIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO