Many people are lured by the lure of credit card bonuses. These offers usually include a welcome offer that includes an amount of bonus money, along with some tasks that you must complete to qualify. Although the offers may seem generous, most new cardholders fail to read the fine print, so you should do some research before signing up for a new card. In many cases, these cards come with annual fees and other fees. So, you need to make sure you’ll be able to pay those before claiming the bonus.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 14 HOURS AGO