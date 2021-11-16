ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Services Set For Penn State Student, NJ Cheerleader Found Dead

By Cecilia Levine
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArrangements have been finalized for Justine Gross, a 19-year-old New Jersey native and Penn State student who was found dead after being reported missing last week. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Teresa of Avila...

New Jersey teen missing from Penn State found dead

Police are describing her death as “accidental” after 19-year-old Penn State student Justine Gross, of Summit, was found dead one day after being reported missing. Gross was last seen on Wednesday. She was reported missing a day later, and on Friday, her body was found, State Collge police reported. “Preliminary...
Penn State student from NJ dies in trash-chute plunge

A Penn State student and former high school cheerleader fell 11 stories to her death in a trash chute — after allegedly having a bad reaction to a “smoke.”. The body of 19-year-old Justine Gross of Summit, NJ, was discovered last week when a trash hauler emptied its load at a Pennsylvania landfill, her mother told NJ.com on Thursday.
Penn State Student Died Following 11-Story Fall, Police Say

Update, November 19: In a statement on Friday, State College police confirmed that 19-year-old Penn State student Justine Gross died on November 10 following an 11-story fall down a Beaver Terrace trash chute. Gross’s body was located by police officers at the Centre County Recycling & Refuse Authority transfer station...
Police, coroner investigating death of Penn State student

State College, PA (WJAC) — State College police and the Centre County coroner's office are investigating the death of a 19-year-old, female Penn State student, according to a press release. Police say the student was last seen on Wednesday evening, Nov. 10, and her body was found Friday, Nov. 12.
Candlelight vigil to be held for Penn State student who died

A candlelight vigil for Penn State student Justine Gross will be held 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Beaver Terrace. The vigil, "Remembering Justine," was advertised via Snapchat. Gross, 19, was reported missing on the evening of Nov. 11, after last being seen on the evening of Nov. 10, according to a release.
Penn State Student Found In Landfill After Deadly Plunge Down A Trash Chute

Nineteen-year-old Penn State sophomore Justine Gross was found dead in a landfill last week, just hours after her mother had been alerted that she was missing. According to the New York Post, police in State College, Pa. are investigating Gross’ death as an accident. A man believed to be a fellow student told both authorities and Gross’ mother Francoise Gross that he met with her on the seventh floor of their apartment building earlier in the evening.
Penn State Student Death Update

Investigators say a Penn State student, who was reported missing and later found dead, fell down an 11-story trash chute. The State College Police Department and Centre County Coroner’s Office continue to investigate the circumstances behind the death of 19-year-old Justine Gross. Authorities say they’ve used eyewitness testimony, video and...

