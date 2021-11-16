Services Set For Penn State Student, NJ Cheerleader Found Dead

During the first week of September, Penn State student Lucy Farmen noticed her belongings began to be covered in mold under her bed in Holmes Hall — located in North Halls. “I went to grab something under my bed, and I noticed [my] Birkenstocks and snow boots… were just covered in mold,” Farmen (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said. “It was so weird because I had never even worn the Birkenstocks before.”

8 DAYS AGO