You'll need deep pockets to buy and run a BMW X5 and it's up against some very stiff competition, all of which are also worth considering. None of them appeared in our Driver Power survey this year, possibly because they're niche sellers but maybe because they didn't score highly enough, so the fact that the X5 just scraped in will put it ahead of some of those rivals, even if owners feel there's plenty of room for improvement. We're certainly big fans of BMW's family-friendly luxury SUV which is why in its 2021 Best Car Awards, CarBuyer named the X5 xDrive45 Best Large Plug-In Hybrid while the same car scooped Best Premium Plug-In Hybrid in DrivingElectric's 2020 awards. Before committing though, check out the BMW's rivals to make sure you're buying the right SUV for your needs.

CARS ・ 8 HOURS AGO