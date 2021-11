Feral Interactive previously brought the Company of Heroes ($13.99) expansion Opposing Fronts to iOS and Android as an in app purchase to Company of Heroes. If you’ve not tried Company of Heroes out on mobile yet, it debuted on the platform through an iPad conversion before it hit both iPhone (as a universal update) and Android a bit later. Read my review of the iPad version here and impressions of the iPhone version here. Today, Feral Interactive announced that Company of Heroes Tales of Valor will release this week on both iOS and Android. Tales of Valor includes three new campaigns and nine new vehicles across the four factions. Watch the Company of Heroes Tales of Valor expansion trailer below:

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO