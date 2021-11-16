Hannah Berner: Celebrity Astrology Investigation

Hot off the heels of a major victory for pop star Britney Spears, Hollywood litigator Mathew Rosengart is stepping into yet another guardianship case for a high-profile individual: iconic artist Peter Max, whose family is fighting to get him out of the court-ordered arrangement.
Max, the German American artist known for his use of bright colors, psychedelic style and pop art that often includes American symbolism, is under a guardianship that his family says has isolated him, medicated him and stripped him of civil liberties.
Max, who is 84, helped refurbish the Statue of Liberty and created works of art for many...
