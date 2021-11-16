ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UN: Ethiopian govt detains 1,000 under state of emergency

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. human rights office is citing reports that authorities in Ethiopia have detained...

BBC

Ethiopia's Tigray conflict: Why the rest of the world is worried

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is travelling to Kenya, where he will be discussing the conflict in neighbouring Ethiopia. US and UK citizens have been told to leave Ethiopia "while commercial flights are readily available", in the words of a British minister. This alarming advice, with echoes of Kabul...
POLITICS
Washington Post

Foreign powers are intervening in Ethiopia. They may only make the conflict worse.

Amid the violence in Ethiopia, Eritrea and the United States have engaged in an escalating war of words. On Nov. 12, Washington imposed fresh sanctions as punishment for human rights abuses committed by Eritrean troops fighting alongside the Ethiopian army in a bloody civil conflict, with the U.S. Treasury announcing that it would blacklist the Eritrean military and ruling party. The Eritrean Information Ministry responded by alleging that the “illicit and immoral sanctions” were designed to harm the Eritrean people.
WORLD
dallassun.com

Govts tell their citizens to leave war-torn country immediately

A growing number of Western governments are urging any of their citizens currently in Ethiopia to leave the war-torn country as soon as possible, as the UN confirmed it will relocate the families of international staff. Amid fears of a rebel advance on the Ethiopian capital, Germany's foreign ministry and...
WORLD
The Jewish Press

16 UN Staffers Detained in Ethiopia, No Explanation Given

The United Nations reported Tuesday that 16 of its local staff members in Ethiopia have been detained in the capital city of Addis Ababa. Six others were detained but later released, according to Aljazeera. The Ethiopian government has been engaged in battle with rebels from the Tigray People’s Liberation Front...
WORLD
Birmingham Star

UN staff detained amid Ethiopia crackdown

At least 16 United Nations staff and their dependents have been detained in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa, the UN has said. The arrests come as the government cracks down on ethnic separatism. The staff detained are Ethiopians, and UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters in New York on Tuesday...
WORLD
Birmingham Star

Sixteen local UN staff detained in Ethiopia, six released: Spokesman

New York [US], November 10 (ANI/Sputnik): A total of 16 local UN staff are currently being detained in Ethiopia, while six others have been released, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday. "The current numbers are that 16 national staff have been detained while six have been released," Dujarric told...
WORLD
WNCY

Ethiopian authorities detain more than 70 U.N. drivers – U.N. email

NAIROBI (Reuters) – Ethiopian authorities have detained more than 70 drivers working with the United Nations, an internal U.N. email seen by Reuters on Wednesday said. The ethnicity of the drivers was not clear. The state-appointed Ethiopian Human Rights Commission said on Sunday it had received many reports of arrests of Tigrayans in the capital.
AFRICA
AFP

Sudan PM Hamdok reinstated after coup, protester killed

Sudan's deposed prime minister and the top general who ousted him a month ago signed a breakthrough deal Sunday to reverse the military takeover, but protests continued and a teenager was killed. The veteran general has headed a Sovereign Council of military and civilian figures, with Hamdok as prime minister leading the cabinet.
PROTESTS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Ethiopians Rally by Thousands to Support Abiy, Denounce US

ADDIS ABABA - Tens of thousands of Ethiopians rallied in Addis Ababa on Sunday in support of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government as federal troops fight rebellious forces who are threatening to march on the city. Some demonstrators denounced the United States, which is among the foreign powers that have...
ADVOCACY
AFP

Ethiopia's Oromo rebel leader predicts victory 'very soon'

A rebel leader fighting Ethiopia's government has said his troops are near the capital and preparing another attack, predicting the war will end "very soon" as diplomats rush to negotiate a ceasefire. The government has rejected suggestions the rebels are within striking distance of Addis Ababa, but has ordered the capital to prepare to defend itself.
POLITICS
Bay News 9

UN injects $40 million in aid for Ethiopian crises

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations announced Monday it will provide $40 million in emergency funding for conflict-wracked northern Ethiopia and drought-affected southern areas, and welcomed the release of 34 truck drivers waiting to deliver aid to war-torn Tigray. But U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said 36 drivers contracted...
AFRICA
US News and World Report

Over 1,000 People, Mostly Tigrayans, Detained in Ethiopia in Week -UN

GENEVA (Reuters) - At least 1,000 people, mostly ethnic Tigrayans, have been detained in cities across Ethiopia in the past week, the United Nations said on Tuesday. Ethiopia declared a state of emergency on Nov. 2, a year after a conflict erupted between the federal government and forces aligned with the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), the political party controlling the northern region of Tigray.
WORLD
101.9 KELO-FM

Congo president demands audit of mining registry to fight fraud

KINSHASA (Reuters) – Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi has demanded a ban on issuing and trading mining permits until the country’s mining registry has been audited, a measure aimed at combating fraud within the sector. Tshisekedi told ministers he wanted to end the squandering of mining assets by...
ECONOMY
AFP

State of emergency for Guatemalan town battling nickel mine

Guatemala has decreed a state of emergency in El Estor, an eastern town of mainly indigenous people in conflict with a Swiss-owned nickel mine they accuse of polluting their lake. The measure was adopted Monday by the government, which said it aimed to "restore order and public security" threatened by "criminal groups and sectors opposed to mining activities." Valid for 15 days, the state of emergency restricts gatherings and free movement, replacing a so-called "state of siege" that expired after a month on Monday. That measure was announced by President Alejandro Giammattei in October after weeks of protests and road blockades by members of the Mayan Q'eqchi' indigenous group.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Sudan frees several civilian leaders, deal with army slammed

Sudanese authorities have released several civilian leaders detained since last month's military coup, a former captive said Monday, amid efforts to restore a fragile transition process towards full democracy. Last month's coup drew international condemnation and punitive measures, with the US on Monday urging more progress before resuming millions of dollars of suspended aid. "I was released late yesterday evening," following a deal to reverse the military takeover, the head of Sudan's Congress Party, Omar al-Degeir, who was among civilians arrested in the army's October 25 power grab, told AFP. "I was in solitary confinement and completely cut off from the world throughout this period."
POLITICS
Derrick

Nigeria government disputes leaked ‘massacre’ report

The Nigerian government rejected a leaked report’s findings that its security forces shot and killed unarmed protesters in Lagos last year. The unsigned report by a panel of inquiry set up by the Lagos state government, which began circulating last week, said 11 civilians died on Oct. 20, 2020, after soldiers and police officers opened fire. The document said the events that unfolded at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos, one of the main venues for last year’s largely leaderless demonstrations against police brutality, could be described as a “massacre.”
POLITICS
AFP

Emirati general accused of torture up for Interpol top role

Interpol may on Thursday find itself with a new president, an Emirati general accused of torture, adding to concerns the global police agency risks being co-opted by repressive regimes. That follows years of generous funding for the Lyon, France-based body by the Emirati regime and accusations that Interpol's system of so-called "red notices" for wanted suspects has been abused to persecute political dissidents.
WORLD
News 8 WROC

West Africa has highest numbers of child soldiers, says UN

In conflict-affected countries such as Burkina Faso, Central African Republic, Cameroon, Chad, Congo, Mali, Mauritania and Niger, violence has had devastating humanitarian consequences for children and communities, with the pandemic exacerbating the situation, said the U.N.
AFRICA

