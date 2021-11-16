UN: Ethiopian govt detains 1,000 under state of emergency

Sudanese authorities have released several civilian leaders detained since last month's military coup, a former captive said Monday, amid efforts to restore a fragile transition process towards full democracy.
Last month's coup drew international condemnation and punitive measures, with the US on Monday urging more progress before resuming millions of dollars of suspended aid.
"I was released late yesterday evening," following a deal to reverse the military takeover, the head of Sudan's Congress Party, Omar al-Degeir, who was among civilians arrested in the army's October 25 power grab, told AFP.
"I was in solitary confinement and completely cut off from the world throughout this period."
