The coldest air of the season, so far, settled into central Indiana Tuesday morning. The temperature dropped to 21°. We haven’t been that cold in Indianapolis since March 2. High pressure over the region will keep sunshine around today. As this system continues to slide to the east, our winds will begin making a shift out of the south. That will bring us warmer temperatures than Monday, but they’ll still be below average. Plan on highs today in the low to mid 40s. The average high temperature for today’s date is 48°.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 5 HOURS AGO