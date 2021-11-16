ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Dan Campbell Calls Out Pass Protection in Defense of Jared Goff

By John Maakaron
AllLions
AllLions
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aPRtq_0cyDfikd00

Calls for Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff to be benched have started to increase.

On a damp and dreary Sunday afternoon, Lions head coach Dan Campbell wanted to emphasize the run against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The oblique injury to Goff in the first half likely forced the coaching staff to turn to the run even more in the second half, especially given the success D'Andre Swift, Godwin Igwebuike and Jermar Jefferson had on the ground.

In the first quarter, Detroit's new signal-caller recorded -1 yards of passing.

In regulation, Goff's statistical numbers continue to be anemic, as he went 11-of-20 for 54 yards, prior to the start of the overtime period.

"It’s hard to say that he shouldn’t be the guy right now," Campbell told reporters on Monday. "It’s hard to say that, man. Because, ah man, there again, every time we tried to throw it in dropback, just about, our protection breaks down."

Also, pass-protection breakdowns have contributed to tight end T.J. Hockenson not being as productive in the offense as he should be.

Has T.J. Hockenson Been "Lionized?"

Tight end T.J. Hockenson has not performed up to expectations this season.

Lions Select Nevada QB Carson Strong in Latest 2022 Mock Draft

Read why Nevada quarterback Carson Strong could move up most draft boards.

Rodgers Praises Stafford: 'One of the Most Gifted Throwers'

Don't try and criticize Matthew Stafford in front of Aaron Rodgers.

Campbell has acknowledged in recent interviews that plays have been draw up for the third-year tight end, but breakdowns in pass protection have impacted Goff's ability to get the ball to Hockenson.

With Campbell likely calling plays again this weekend, it will be interesting to note how much the passing attack is modified, following a Week 10 tie on the road.

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

Comments / 0

Related
detroitsportsnation.com

Detroit Lions reportedly make decision on Jared Goff

For those of you who have been banging the drum for the Detroit Lions to play any quarterback other than Jared Goff, it looks like you are going to get your wish. According to a report from Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Goff is not practicing for the Lions today at it looks like Tim Boyle will start on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.
NFL
AllLions

Dan Campbell Is in 'Twilight Zone' Because of Jared Goff

It was described by many players as a "weird" football game on Sunday afternoon. A comedy of errors involving two NFL teams trying to one up each other, with each team making numerous mistakes that ended up costing them victories. A 16-16 tie was the eventual result, after 70 minutes...
NFL
numberfire.com

Jared Goff (oblique) misses Lions practice Wednesday

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (oblique) missed practice on Wednesday for Week 11 against the Cleveland Browns. Goff suffered an oblique injury in the first quarter of Week 10 and then played through it for the remainder of the game. Tim Boyle is taking first-team reps on Wednesday and would presumably start if Goff is unable to play. That would be a downgrade for T.J. Hockenson and D'Andre Swift.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
ESPN

Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff day-to-day with oblique injury, says Dan Campbell

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff's status is day-to-day (oblique), and he will sit during Wednesday's practice, according to coach Dan Campbell. Goff will get reassessed throughout the week -- as the Lions prepare for a road game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday -- before a decision is made, but as of Wednesday afternoon, backup signal-caller Tim Boyle was expected to take first-team reps in practice despite remaining on the injured reserve list after undergoing thumb surgery.
NFL
The Big Lead

Detroit Lions About to Find Out if They Really Can Do Worse Than Jared Goff

Generally, when a backup quarterback is forced into action on a bad team, someone says they can't be any worse than the regular starter. For example, Jared Goff is coming off one of the saddest performances ever caught on film. He completed 14 of 25 passes for 114 yards in a 16-16 tie. Surely, you couldn't do worse than that and we may find out this weekend as Goff is injured. Career backup Tim Boyle will take first team reps this week and possibly start against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.
NFL
The Spun

Lions Get Discouraging Thursday News On Jared Goff

The Detroit Lions earned a tie against the Steelers last Sunday, but it came at a cost. Jared Goff suffered an oblique injury during the Pittsburgh game on Sunday. It’s unclear if he’ll be available to play against the Browns this weekend. Goff missed the Lions’ Thursday practice, indicating his...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Jermar Jefferson
Person
Aaron Rodgers
chatsports.com

Week 10 Mailbag: How will Dan Campbell’s increased involvement impact Jared Goff?

It’s time for another edition of the AskPOD Mailbag, where Jeremy Reisman and Erik Schlitt answer a handful of your questions about the Detroit Lions. Will we see the same aggressiveness on fourth down or will we start taking points since we’re struggling mightily to score?. — WB (@woodywoo99) November...
NFL
FanSided

Jared Goff is in a category all by himself in one deeper stat

It’s not a big secret how bad Jared Goff has been, but a data point on one chart puts him in a category all his own. A limited skill set. A limited group of wide receivers, further thinned by injuries. An offensive line that has been down its two best players. It’s all added up to Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff being one of the worst quarterbacks in the NFL so far this season–if not the worst.
NFL
FanSided

Will Jared Goff survive the next two games as the Lions quarterback?

Jared Goff has had a rough go through eight games this season, but with two formidable defenses coming up it’s worth wondering how long it’ll be before he’s replaced. The Detroit Lions knew what they were getting when they acquired Jared Goff, despite general manager Brad Holmes offering the platitude he didn’t see the former No. 1 overall pick as a stopgap. Goff won’t be the starting quarterback a day longer than he has to be, and with David Blough and a returning to health Tim Boyle behind him it’s necessary he remains the starter.
NFL
AllLions

Dan Campbell Explains Feelings on Taunting Penalties

Fans of the National Football League have been discussing the taunting penalty called on Chicago Bears linebacker Cassius Marsh on Monday Night Football. In the fourth quarter, the Bears' defense appeared to have stopped the Steelers' offense, as Marsh sacked Ben Roethlisberger. Unfortunately, a flag was thrown for taunting. The...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Lions Select Nevada#Twitter
Yardbarker

Josh Reynolds and Jared Goff 'Excited' to Reunite with Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions and quarterback Jared Goff have a new weapon to utilize in the passing game. Wide receiver Josh Reynolds, formerly of the Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Rams, was claimed by general manager Brad Holmes Wednesday. The fifth year wideout was drafted by the Rams in the fourth...
NFL
AllLions

Lions Claim WR Josh Reynolds

The Detroit Lions have added a wide receiver, one with plenty of familiarity with quarterback Jared Goff. General manager Brad Holmes claimed Josh Reynolds off waivers, following his release from the Tennessee Titans. According to a report from the NFL Network, Reynolds asked for his release after spending just half a season with the team.
NFL
AllLions

NFL Writer Predicts Jared Goff Will Make Final Start as True Starter in 2021

The play of Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has led many supporters to conclude the 27-year-old signal-caller is not long for playing in Motown. Despite the front office's public vote of confidence, it will be incumbent upon general manager Brad Holmes and the scouting staff to do their due diligence to sign or draft the next quarterback to lead this franchise.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AllLions

First-Half Analysis: Lions' Defense Is Sloppy, Jefferson Gives Lions Spark

The Detroit Lions wanted to be much more explosive on offense after returning to practice this week. Following its bye week, Detroit's coaching staff recognized the offense was far too predictable and was not executing enough in terms of chunk plays. Following a Mason Rudolph interception, Lions quarterback Jared Goff...
NFL
Detroit News

Lions' Dan Campbell takes over offensive play-calling duties from Anthony Lynn

Pittsburgh — Heading into and coming out of the team's bye week, fixing the Detroit Lions' offensive woes clearly became a pet project for coach Dan Campbell. Against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, he took an aggressive step in that process, taking over play-calling duties for the unit. The transition...
NFL
AllLions

LT Taylor Decker Trending Towards Playing against Steelers

After missing his team’s first eight games, Detroit Lions left tackle Taylor Decker may finally be able to return to action when the team heads to Pittsburgh. Going into the Week 10 matchup with the Steelers, Lions coach Dan Campbell said there’s a good chance Decker returns to protect quarterback Jared Goff’s blindside on Sunday.
NFL
AllLions

AllLions

Detroit, MI
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
376K+
Views
ABOUT

AllLions is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Detroit Lions

Comments / 0

Community Policy