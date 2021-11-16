ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Gas prices soar as Germany suspends approval for Nord Stream 2 pipeline

By CNN Newsource
Idaho8.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNatural gas prices in Europe soared on Tuesday after Germany confirmed that it has suspended the process of certifying a controversial new Russian gas pipeline called Nord Stream 2. The German energy market regulator said in a statement that it could not certify Nord Stream 2 as an independent...

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. 'deeply concerned' by Bulgarian president's Crimea comments

SOFIA, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The United States has expressed deep concern over comments by Bulgarian President Rumen Radev that the Crimean Peninsula annexed by Russia from Ukraine in 2014 is "Russian", the U.S. embassy in Sofia said on Monday. Radev, who won a second presidential term in a runoff...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Novak
Person
Boris Johnson
jwnenergy.com

U.S. sanctions ship involved in Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline

The U.S. imposed sanctions on a ship involved in the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline as the Biden administration looks to exert more pressure on Russia without antagonizing Germany. In a report sent to Congress on Monday, the administration designated Transadria Ltd., a Cyprus-based entity believed to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

EU readies sanctions against Belarus transport

The European Union will impose sanctions on Belarus' airline and on international firms involved in migrant trafficking, in response to the crisis on Poland's border, top officials said Tuesday. She said her commission would draw up a sanctions "blacklist" of travel and transport firms involved in trafficking migrants into the bloc, for approval by parliament and member states.
EUROPE
Birmingham Star

Ukraine boasts of blocking Nord Stream 2 pipeline

The new delay in approving the Russian-backed Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Germany is down to Kiev's lobbying efforts, Ukraine's foreign minister claimed after Berlin's regulator suspended the certification process. Speaking to the news channel Ukraine 24 on Monday, Dmitry Kuleba praised Ukraine's attempts to delay the project's approval....
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Pipeline#Pipelines#Natural Gas#Gazprom#Nord Stream 2#Russian#European#The European Union
AFP

Strategic oil reserves likely temporary fix for US inflation woes

With inflation surging ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, US President Joe Biden has drawn on the seldom-used Strategic Petroleum Reserve to combat rising oil prices that have fueled the recent spike. Fifty million barrels of US crude will be dumped on the market, along with undisclosed contributions from China, India, Japan, South Korea and the United Kingdom. However analysts say markets may view the coordinated initiative as symbolic and its impact may be short lived, since oil supply is tight worldwide and major producers in OPEC have only gradually restored production cut during the Covid-19 pandemic.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Delay to Russian Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline may not be long - analyst

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The suspension of the approval process for the Russian Nord Stream 2 pipeline by a German regulator could be short-lived as Europe is hungry for more gas, an analyst said on Monday after meeting officials of Russian state gas giant Gazprom (MCX:GAZP). Last week, Germany's energy regulator...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
Metro International

Natural gas prices in Europe soar on pipeline setback

MOSCOW/LONDON (Reuters) – The price of natural gas surged again in Europe on Wednesday after a delay in the approval process for a major new pipeline from Russia exacerbated worries about whether the continent will have enough gas this winter. Germany’s energy regulator suspended the process on Tuesday for bringing...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
offshore-technology.com

Gas prices rise as Nord Stream 2 suspension deals yet another blow to supply hopes

Germany suspends approval of controversial project despite the gas crisis in the continent. The network regulator suspended the certification process of the Nord Stream 2 operator until it transfers the relevant assets and staff to its German subsidiary. This causes a further delay that would make it almost impossible for the project to be up and running in the first half of 2022.
TRAFFIC
stockxpo.com

Natural-Gas Prices Jump as Germany Pauses Certification of Russian Pipeline

German regulators Tuesday suspended certification proceedings for a controversial natural-gas pipeline from Russia, adding to concerns Europe will run low on fuel this winter. Construction of Nord Stream 2 was completed in September, but gas has yet to flow through the pipeline. The conduit links Russia and Germany and is awaiting approval from German and European authorities. Washington opposes the pipeline, which circumvents U.S. allies including Ukraine and Poland and could deepen Europe’s dependency on Russian gas. However, the U.S. waived sanctions on the project earlier this year, clearing a path for its completion.
TRAFFIC
wsau.com

Explainer-Germany’s Nord Stream 2 gatekeeper: the long road until gas flows

FRANKFURT/BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s energy regulator said on Tuesday it had suspended the certification process for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline to carry Russian gas to Europe and said the Swiss-based consortium needed to form a company under German law to get an operating licence. Europe’s most controversial energy project,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
oilandgas360.com

European gas prices jump, rolling blackouts possible on new Nord Stream 2 delays

(Bloomberg) – European natural gas jumped to a three-week high on delays in starting up a controversial new pipeline from Russia. The German regulator said Tuesday it suspended the certification procedure for the Nord Stream 2 project because the operator of the pipeline decided to set up a German subsidiary, which will be the owner of the section of the pipeline in the country. The permitting process has been halted until assets and people are transferred to the new unit.
TRAFFIC
investing.com

Nord Stream 2: Russia's legal battle to boost gas supplies to Germany

(Reuters) - Germany's energy regulator said on Tuesday that certification for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline was suspended. The energy regulator said that the Swiss-based consortium is required to form a company under German law to get a licence. Here are some significant events in Nord Stream 2's development...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

EU forest plan 'protectionist,' say Brazil soy farmers

Brazil's soybean farmers hit back Tuesday at a European Union plan to ban food imports from deforested areas, calling it "protectionism disguised as environmental conservation." Brazil, the world's top producer of soy and beef, stands to lose big if the EU goes ahead with the draft law unveiled last week, which would require exporters to show their products are "deforestation-free." The plan "is an affront to national sovereignty, and seeks to lump legal land use together with illegal deforestation, which is already punished under Brazilian environmental law," the Brazilian Soy Producers' Association (Aprosoja) said in a statement. "The European Union needs to understand it is no longer the metropole or owner of the world, and Brazil and South America are no longer its colonies."
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy