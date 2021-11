It’s no secret that online activities are tracked. One of the ways to do so is via unnecessary emails that tend to reach our mailbox quite often. These emails make use of a number of secretive methods to get access to your information and know how you interact with them. The latest versions of iOS 15 and macOS 12 aim to take on such unsolicited emails with a feature called “Mail Privacy Protection.” If you want to make use of this feature and keep your web activity private, here’s how to enable Mail Privacy Protection on macOS Monterey.

