Vice President Kamala Harris said Thursday she doesn’t feel misused by the White House and insisted that she and President Biden have been delivering results for the nation. “This was a good week, and this week, when we got this Bipartisan Infrastructure Act passed and signed by the president, makes a statement about all of the hard work that has gone into it, month after month after month,” she said in an interview with ABC’s “Good Morning America” co-anchor George Stephanopoulos. “We’re getting things done, and we’re doing it together.”

