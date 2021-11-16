How Would MLK See Civil Rights Today?

On September 17, 1787, as the delegates departed from the Constitutional Convention, Ben Franklin was asked what kind of government we have. Franklin responded, “A Republic, if you can keep it”. These words have never been truer than they are today. Over the past few years, our Democracy has been rocked by instability, attacks on our Constitution, and one party, of our two-party system, that has been taking an extreme lurch towards totalitarianism. Reflecting upon Franklin’s words, one wonders, did he ever envision this is where we would be today? With our democracy on a worrisome trajectory, created in part by the same people who are sworn to protect it, these words are more salient than ever. But maybe, just maybe, we could modify one of Franklin’s words to fit the current state of affairs. Change his response to “a Republic if we can keep it” – we the people, that is.

