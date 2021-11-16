ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

How Would MLK See Civil Rights Today?

By Harry Maryles
The Jewish Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf I had to point to one thing that I believe divides this country the most, it would be ‘Critical Race Theory’ (CRT). A theory which has gained currency ever since the Black Lives Matter movement took hold of our attention after George Floyd was murdered. The truth is,...

www.jewishpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Slate

White Supremacists Have Returned to Charlottesville in Another Attempt to “Unite the Right”

In the first days of jury selection this week in Sines v. Kessler, the civil case filed against the organizers of the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017, nearly every populist conspiracy theory funneled through conservative social media directly into the right-wing media ecosystem made an appearance. Defendants in the case have indeed come to “unite the right,” viewing nearly every aspect of jury selection through their own partisan lens. In the intervening years since the case was filed, the right has birthed one right-wing boogeyman after another. They have battled for public attention with their ouroboros of populist conspiracy theories designed to keep and hold media attention in a society riven by multiple crises.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
washingtoninformer.com

MUHAMMAD: White People Want Power, Not Justice

“The United States could be a great land for all human beings,” the great Delta Prophetess Fannie Lou Hamer once said. “Instead [White people are] figuring out what trick they can use next to hold us down a little bit longer. As soon as this country realize that … as soon as the White man realizes that … the quicker this can be a peaceful country,” she said 50-plus years ago. How very true.
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
The Independent

A journey into the struggle for civil rights

Dr Doris Derby was born into the struggle for civil rights. Her grandmother was a founding member of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) in the 1910s, and her father was a civil rights activist. She moved from New York to segregated Mississippi in August 1963 after participating in the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, where Martin Luther King had given his famous “I Have a Dream” speech.In the nine years she was there, she worked with the SNCC (Student Non-violent Coordinating Committee) at voter registration and literacy programmes, and co-founded the Free Southern...
ENTERTAINMENT
hottytoddy.com

As I See it: Memphis Civil Rights Museum is a ‘must’ for everyone

The University of Mississippi had arranged for international students to tour the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis. It was a Saturday morning, and students were excited about the trip. Before we stepped into the museum, it was just another museum for everyone, but after our visit the thought of “just a museum” changed. Now it’s not just a museum; each section of it tells part of the whole story or our history.
MEMPHIS, TN
Arizona Capitol Times

On immigration, listen to civil rights icons

As an immigrant who happily came to the United States, “waiting in the immigration line” to become a citizen, I was disheartened to see President Biden propose a “comprehensive” immigration reform offering amnesty to over 10 million people here illegally. His suggestions never gained much support in Congress. However now,...
IMMIGRATION
WXIA 11 Alive

'Justice for Ahmaud' march: A reflection of the civil rights movement

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The images that came out of Brunswick Thursday were a reflection of the past. During the civil rights movement, mass marches were held to demonstrate the desire of Black Americans to exercise their constitutional right to vote. A local history professor tells the On Your Side team there...
ADVOCACY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alveda King
Person
George Floyd
Axios

Latino civil rights group chronicles historical battles

The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) published an extensive timeline this month of the legal battles, union formations and political strategies used to advance the civil rights of U.S. Latinos. Why it matters: The organization’s timeline comes amid a broader discussion of the marginalization Latinos still face across...
SOCIETY
Axios Charlotte

Statue honors Charlotte civil rights champion

A statue honoring civil rights attorney Julius Chambers now stands on the Trail of History on Little Sugar Creek Greenway in Midtown.  Why it matters: Chambers, a Mount Gilead native, never lost a case in the U.S. Supreme Court. Swann v. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education was the most prominent of his eight cases there, arguing […] The post Statue honors Charlotte civil rights champion appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
uisjournal.com

BEYOND: Democracy and the Fight for Civil Rights in America

On September 17, 1787, as the delegates departed from the Constitutional Convention, Ben Franklin was asked what kind of government we have. Franklin responded, “A Republic, if you can keep it”. These words have never been truer than they are today. Over the past few years, our Democracy has been rocked by instability, attacks on our Constitution, and one party, of our two-party system, that has been taking an extreme lurch towards totalitarianism. Reflecting upon Franklin’s words, one wonders, did he ever envision this is where we would be today? With our democracy on a worrisome trajectory, created in part by the same people who are sworn to protect it, these words are more salient than ever. But maybe, just maybe, we could modify one of Franklin’s words to fit the current state of affairs. Change his response to “a Republic if we can keep it” – we the people, that is.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Black Americans#Mlk#Civil Rights Movement#Crt
wfxrtv.com

Jury signals disagreement in ‘Unite the Right’ civil trial

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Jurors have indicated they may be having trouble reaching a unanimous verdict on several allegations in the trial of white nationalists accused of conspiring to commit racially motivated violence at the deadly “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville. The federal jury is being asked to decide...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
KVIA

Texas school district under civil rights investigation

SOUTHLAKE, Texas (AP) — The Civil Rights office of the U.S. Department of Education is investigating a Texas school district after discrimination complaints of racism and sexual orientation were filed. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that OCR has opened three investigations involving the Carroll Independent School District in Southlake. Complaints begin from three years ago when two videos of white students chanting racial slurs went viral. Karen Fitzgerald, a spokeswoman for the school district, said in an email to the Star-Telegram that the district is fully cooperating with the investigations, but since the complaints involve students they are unable to provide or share any more specifics.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Baltimore Times

Educating Our Children, Modern Day Civil Rights

It is a well-established fact that education is the passport to success in America. If that is true, then the schools, its teachers and management—school boards and local governments— have the keys to helping our children, of all races and social status, to navigate their way to success. From all...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy