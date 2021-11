Today I was talking with Minnesota Soybean Research and Promotion Council Research Director David Kee about all the uncertainty Minnesota soybean farmers are facing for next season. I mentioned the high price of Round-Up or glyphosate and that it may not be available at all due to supply chain and manufacturing issues overseas. David said that may not make any difference because there is a chance the Environmental Protection Agency may take it off the market! I was shocked!

