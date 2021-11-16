ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Infrastructure Bill Signed, Senator John Thune Votes “No”

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden signed the one point two trillion-dollar infrastructure bill Monday. The bill was cut down significantly as...

Ron
7d ago

I am sure South Dakota will refuse any of the money. None of it will be spent in their state or are the without honor and plan to spend it?

what!4
7d ago

then his state needs to get nothing - let his voter base feel the effects of his ignorance.

Welder250151
6d ago

South Dakota should get no infrastructure money. They obviously don’t need it.

Related
wnax.com

House Passes Build Back Better Act

The Build Back Better Act or budget reconciliation bill passed the House on Friday. While the American Farm Bureau Federation is opposing the measure, South Dakota Farmers Union is supporting it. President Doug Sombke says there are so many positives in the bill it wouldn’t make sense to vote against it.
CONGRESS & COURTS
wnax.com

Waiting to Decide on Campaign 2022

South Dakota Senator John Thune’s third term expires next year and so far, he hasn’t announced if he will run for a fourth. He says that decision is coming…. Thune says he is considering a number of factors…. Thune says he isn’t worried about how the politics line up for...
POLITICS
Roll Call Online

Defense bill stalled in Senate over amendment dispute

Republicans held up the Senate’s version of the annual Pentagon policy bill late Thursday night to protest Democratic leaders' decision to exclude from consideration some of their amendments. After a day of negotiation, Armed Services Chairman Jack Reed, D-R.I., put forth a manager’s package of 19 amendments to the fiscal...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Democrats rebrand Build Back Better bill to counter inflation concerns

WASHINGTON — Democrats are refocusing their message on President Joe Biden's Build Back Better bill in response to inflation concerns from voters and key centrist lawmakers as Congress moves closer to final votes on the massive spending package. The White House and Democratic leaders have rebranded the legislation as an...
CONGRESS & COURTS
thekatynews.com

Sen. Cruz Introduces Legislation to Repeal Infrastructure Bill’s “Devastating Attack” on Emerging Cryptocurrency Industry

The provision will stifle innovation, endanger the privacy of many Americans and cryptocurrencies, and likely push key aspects of the industry overseas to countries like China. U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) this week introduced legislation that would repeal an overly broad and poorly-crafted provision from the infrastructure package that creates new reporting requirements for many participants within the blockchain industry. This provision will stifle innovation in the industry, endanger the privacy of many Americans and cryptocurrencies, and likely push key aspects of the industry overseas to countries like China.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

The 3 senators still on retirement watch

— The Senate map is coming into sharper focus ahead of the 2022 midterms. Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) is running for reelection, and there are only three Senate lawmakers who have not shared their political plans. — The race for New York governor is taking shape, with Gov. Kathy Hochul...
CONGRESS & COURTS

