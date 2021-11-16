Infrastructure Bill Signed, Senator John Thune Votes “No”
President Biden signed the one point two trillion-dollar infrastructure bill Monday. The bill was cut down significantly as...wnax.com
I am sure South Dakota will refuse any of the money. None of it will be spent in their state or are the without honor and plan to spend it?
then his state needs to get nothing - let his voter base feel the effects of his ignorance.
South Dakota should get no infrastructure money. They obviously don’t need it.
