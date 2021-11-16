ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

USD/CAD clings to gains around 1.2530-35 region, US Retail Sales in focus

By Haresh Menghani
FXStreet.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUSD/CAD reversed an early dip to sub-1.2500 levels amid renewed USD buying interest. Hawkish Fed expectations, the cautious market mood underpinned the safe-haven USD. Bulls largely shrugged off an uptick in crude oil prices, which tend to benefit the loonie. The market focus remains on Tuesday’s release of the...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD off multi-week low, keeps the red below mid-0.6900s

NZD/USD witnessed heavy selling for the third successive day on Tuesday. Weaker NZ Retail Sales data exerted pressure amid sustained USD buying. Acceptance below the 0.7000 mark further aggravated the bearish pressure. The NZD/USD pair remained depressed heading into the European session, albeit has managed to rebound a few pips...
RETAIL
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY stands tall near multi-year top, just above 115.00 mark

USD/JPY climbed to a fresh multi-year high during the early part of the trading action on Tuesday. Hawkish Fed expectations, rallying US bond yields underpinned the USD and remained supportive. COVID-19 jitters benefitted the safe-haven JPY and kept a lid on any further gains for the major. The USD/JPY pair...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD struggles near two-month low, holds above 0.7200 ahead of US PMIs

AUD/USD was seen consolidating its recent losses to the lowest level since early October. The USD bulls took a brief pause near a 16-month peak and extended support to the pair. Hawkish Fed expectations acted as a tailwind for the USD and capped gains for the major. The AUD/USD pair...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD surrenders modest intraday gains, flat-lined below mid-1.1200s

EUR/USD struggled to capitalize on its modest intraday recovery from a multi-month low. Fresh COVID-19 jitters undermined the euro and capped the upside amid a stronger USD. Hawkish Fed expectations, elevated US bond yields acted as a tailwind for the greenback. The EUR/USD pair surrendered a major part of its...
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury Department#Us Dollar#Usd#Usd Cad#Hawkish Fed#Mid European#Us Treasury#Fomc
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD hovers above 0.7200 amid mixed catalysts, long day ahead

AUD/USD struggles to extend corrective pullback from seven-week low. Mixed data joins fresh covid woes and cautious sentiment ahead of a busy calendar day to trigger market consolidation. Equities dwindle, Treasury yields stay firmer and DXY eases after refreshing 2021 peak. RBA’s Bullock precedes multiple US data to offer a...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD slides back closer to monthly low, around mid-1.3300s

Brexit woes dragged GBP/USD lower for the third successive day on Tuesday. Bulls seemed unimpressed by stronger UK PMIs for the month of November. Hawkish Fed expectations underpinned the USD and added to the selling bias. The GBP/USD pair continued losing ground through the mid-European session and dropped back closer...
WORLD
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD clings to gains near the highest level since early October

USD/CAD continued scaling higher for the third successive day on Tuesday. Sliding oil prices undermined the loonie and acted as a tailwind for the pair. A stronger USD remained supportive, though overbought RSI capped gains. The USD/CAD pair maintained its bid tone heading into the North American session and was...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

USD/MXN: Mexican peso accelerates slide to fresh eight-month lows, above 21.20

The Mexican peso among the worst performers on Tuesday. Caution across financial markets and the Turkish lira crisis weighs on sentiment. USD/MXN about to post the third-highest daily close in one year. The USD/MXN is rising for the fourth consecutive day and it accelerated during the American session, climbing to...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
FXStreet.com

Dollar gets a fresh boost from Powell re-nomination

Today, we get the flash PMIs from the US, UK and euro area. In the euro area, given the downtrend in new orders and rising Covid-19 headwinds we should continue to see weaker momentum, but there have also been some rays of light lately from the ZEW expectations and the Bundesbank activity indicator ticking up that could point in the other direction. Also in the UK, consensus foresees slight moderation in both manufacturing and service sector activity. Optimism prevails in the US, where analysts expect an improvement in conditions for both sectors.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Euro could extend rebound if bulls clear 1.1300 hurdle

EUR/USD has found support after closing in on 1.1200. Dollar is edging lower alongside yields following Monday's rally. Upbeat PMI data from Germany is helping the shared currency find demand. The shared currency has gathered strength early Tuesday and EUR/USD's technical outlook points to additional recovery gains in the near...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Clarity restored, it's the Jay and Lael show – Will rates rise?

Clarity restored at the FED…. Jay gets the nod and Lael gets elevated to vice chair. Joey to announce a release of oil from the SPR today…but will that really solve the problem?. Treasury rates rise, investors are now betting of an interest rate rise may come sooner. Lots of...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

XAU/EUR pullback continues, now under 21DMA at €1586 as Eurozone real yields rise

XAU/EUR fell below its 21DMA at €1586 on Tuesday as Eurozone real yields rallied. Hawkish ECB commentary was the catalyst for the rise in yields, after markets reacted hawkishly on Monday to Powell’s renomination. Euro-denominated spot gold (XAU/EUR) prices tumbled beneath their 21-day moving average at €1586 on Tuesday, taking...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

This morning Asian equities are trading mixed

Markets pondering the consequences for growth and monetary policy from the spike in corona infections in Europe still dominated market headlines at the start of the new week. European equities mostly incurred modest losses and EUR/USD drifted further south. However, in US dealings, the debate on faster Fed tightening gradually returned to the forefront. US President Biden reappointing Fed Chair Powell for a second term even triggered an outright sell-off on US bond markets. Dove Powell, this time was perceived as a hawk compared to Lael Brainard. The US yields rose up to 9.5 bps (5-y) with the belly of the curve again underperforming the wings (2-y +7.7 bps; 30-y +5.1 bps). The move was solely driven by a rise in real yields. The rise in yields didn’t revive investor interest for the auctions of 2- and 5-y year Treasuries. Yields trended further north after the sale. After the close of the market, Fed Bostic joined the chorus for speeding up tapering. Markets currently discount 3 Fed rate hikes by the end of next year. Despite uncertainty on the new covid wave, European yields, at a distance, joined the rebound in US yields. German yields rebound about 4 bps across the curve. The German 10-y closed near the previous support of -0.30%. Interestingly, ECB’s Villeroy repeated that the ECB is serious about ending PEPP in March as each wave of the pandemic is causing less economic damage compared to the previous one. He also indicated the need to step APP purchases might be limited, if any. US equities suffered from the sharp rise in yields with the Nasdaq underperforming (-1.26%). European equites ended mixed. Anticipation of faster Fed tightening further propelled the dollar. DXY closed near 96.5. USD/JPY finished within reach of the 115 mark (114.88). EUR/USD closed at 1.1237; the lowest level since July last year. The rise of the dollar and higher core yields also pressured the likes of the forint and zloty which set all-time/multi-year lows. The ascent of the Swiss franc slowed (close EUR/CHF 1.0483).
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD prints an eight-week low around 0.7207 amid US dollar strength

AUD/USD edges lower as risk-sensitive currencies get hammered by the greenback. Fed’s Bostic adds to the group of Fed members that would like a faster pace of the bond taper. AUD/USD is headed towards 0.7169, though a break lower would expose 0.7105. The AUD/USD grinds lower to an eight-week low...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD plunges to $23.30s as US bond yields keep rallying

XAG/USD slumps for the second consecutive day broke below $24.00. Higher US T-bond yields, rise towards 1.646%, strengthen the greenback. XAG/USD: Failure to reclaim $23.53 opens the door for further downside, towards $23.00. Silver (XAG/USD) plummets during the New York session, down 2.98%, trading at $23.44 at the time of...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Bitcoin still trading in bullish channel despite price support break: Analysts

Bitcoin’s broader outlook remains constructive regardless of the recent pulldown. The cryptocurrency fell below the support level of $57,653, the Oct. 23 low, which has opened the doors for a deeper pullback. “There has been an 18% drawdown [from record high], but we have been here several times before, in...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD hangs near multi-week low, bears flirt with $1,800 mark

Gold struggled to preserve its modest intraday recovery gains from a near three-week low. Hawkish Fed expectations, elevated US bond yields, stronger USD contributed to cap gains. COVID-19 jitters could lend support to the safe-haven metal and help limit the downside. Gold gained some positive traction during the first half...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy