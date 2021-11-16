ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

WATCH: Sean McDermott, Josh Allen post-Jets locker room speeches

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FepEW_0cyDZe4d00

The Buffalo Bills routed the New York Jets on Sunday. Their Week 10 win went down as a 45-17 final.

But despite that, the Bills (6-3) weren’t doing much gloating after the game. Instead, the message from Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott and quarterback Josh Allen was to keep it rolling.

A good plan, considering recent tough times the Bills have had prior to their win in New York.

Check out exactly what the coach and QB said in their postgame locker room speech below:

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

3 quarterbacks who need to be benched after Week 9

These NFL quarterbacks played badly enough in the early slate of Week 9 to just take a seat on the bench and think about their poor play. Week 9 of the NFL season got off to just about the craziest start that you could imagine. The Cowboys got blown out by the Broncos at home, the Bills lost to the Jaguars as neither team found the end zone, the Browns lambasted the Bengals after a drama-filled week in Cleveland, the Falcons upended the Saints, and the Giants topped the Raiders.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Jets Designate OL Conor McDermott To Return From IR

The Jets announced on Wednesday they have designated OL Conor McDermott to return from injured reserve. This opens up a 21-day window for McDermott to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster. He was initially hurt back in the preseason. McDermott, 29, is...
NFL
the buffalo bills

Sean McDermott provided these injury updates on Spencer Brown and Dawson Knox

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said he expects both OL Spencer Brown and TE Dawson Knox back at practice on Wednesday in advance of this Sunday's game at MetLife Stadium against the New York Jets. Brown (back) and Knox (hand) have missed the past two games with injuries. Knox remains...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
96.1 The Breeze

Score An Autographed Josh Allen Football

If you love Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, your generosity could earn you an exclusive piece of Josh Allen memorabilia!. From now until Monday, November 15th, if you donate non-perishable food items at one of the many West Herr dealerships around Western New York, you have a chance to win one of five footballs autographed by Buffalo Bills starting quarterback, Josh Allen!
NFL
247Sports

UK in the NFL: Josh Allen terrorizes Josh Allen

Week 9 of the NFL football season is in the books. CatsPause.com will share how each fared as the season progresses. All six of the 2021 NFL Draft choices have stuck with their respective clubs for now: linebacker Jamin Davis (Football Team), cornerback Kelvin Joseph (Dallas Cowboys), defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna (Cowboys), offensive tackle Landon Young (New Orleans Saints), cornerback Brandin Echols (New York Jets) and defensive tackle Phil Hoskins (Carolina Panthers).
NFL
101.9 KING FM

WATCH: Josh Allen’s emotional reaction to hospital dedication

CHEYENNE -- A wing on the 10th floor of Oishei Children's Hospital in Buffalo has a new name. After more than $1.4 million in donations from fans around the globe, the "Patricia Allen Pediatric Recovery Wing" was dedicated in late October, in memory of Josh Allen's late grandmother. "It was...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#American Football#Buffalobills
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Josh Allen and Bills return to form, blast Jets 45-17

Josh Allen threw for 366 yards and two touchdowns and running back Matt Breida scored two touchdowns Sunday as the Buffalo Bills routed the New York Jets 45-17 in East Rutherford, N.J. Stefon Diggs had eight receptions for 162 yards and one touchdown for the Bills (6-3), who returned to...
NFL
the buffalo bills

Josh Allen: "Can't Dwell on One Loss"

Bills Quarterback Josh Allen addresses the media following practice on Wednesday, November 10th. Topics include: how he's been recovering from Sunday's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, how Wide Receiver Stefon Diggs helps keep Allen level throughout every game, what it would mean to have Tight End Dawson Knox back in the rotation for the team, how he assesses his game this season vs last season, and how he tries to stay patient as a Quarterback.
NFL
On3.com

BBNFL: Josh Allen did WHAT to Josh Allen?

Another tough week for football fans here in Lexington who had any real aspirations for our Kentucky Wildcats. Fortunately enough, we were able to see Josh Allen put on a linguistic masterpiece on Sunday. Let’s dive into how Allen and some of our former ‘Cats performed in the NFL this past week.
NFL
Jaguars.com

Nickelodeon NVP: Josh Allen gets slimed

Jacksonville Jaguars DE/LB Josh Allen has been named this week's Nickelodeon Valuable Player (NVP) for his performance this past weekend against the Buffalo Bills. It's only right that his teammates joined in to help celebrate with a little bit of slime. Video full photo gallery here.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL

Sean McDermott on Bills' offensive imbalance: 'Adjustments are being made'

The Bills have an imbalance problem most everyone could see coming from a year ago. Buffalo simply does not run the ball very effectively in the traditional sense, and it's catching up to the Bills. Buffalo averages the league's seventh-highest rushing yards per game as a team at 119.8, but the team's running backs are only responsible for 74.4 of those yards per contest. Quarterback Josh Allen has led the team in rushing in each of Buffalo's last two games, gaining 55 in a Week 8 win over Miami and finishing with 50 in the team's stunning loss to Jacksonville.
NFL
the buffalo bills

Sean McDermott earns NFL Salute to Service nomination for the Buffalo Bills

The NFL and USAA, an official NFL Salute to Service partner, announced the 2021 nominees for the eleventh annual Salute to Service Award presented by USAA. The Salute to Service Award recognizes NFL players, coaches, staff and alumni with demonstrable commitment to honoring and supporting military and veteran communities, as nominated by NFL clubs.
NFL
UC Daily Campus

Point/Counterpoint: Josh Allen versus Josh Allen

After Sunday’s Bills vs. Jaguars showdown, which featured Josh Allen lining up against Josh Allen, it’s fair to wonder whether Josh Allen possesses more relative talent than Josh Allen. Wait — what? Yes, there are two professional football players named Josh Allen in the NFL: one Josh Allen is the quarterback of the Buffalo Bills, and the other Josh Allen is a defensive end for the Jacksonville Jaguars. After Sunday’s historic game which saw Jacksonville’s Josh Allen record an interception, a sack, a fumble recovery and eight tackles against the Josh Allen-led Bills, our writers debate which Josh Allen should be considered the superior Josh Allen in the NFL.
NFL
Yardbarker

How the Jets Are Preparing to Stop Josh Allen and the Bills' Offense

Just because Josh Allen and the Bills lost to the Jaguars last week doesn't mean the Jets are taking Sunday's matchup with Buffalo lightly. New York will be lining up on defense at MetLife Stadium against one of the best young quarterbacks in the National Football League, the leader of an offense that averages 29.4 points per game this season (the fourth-highest total in football)
NFL
chatsports.com

Bills QB Josh Allen presents a moving target for Jets' defense

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills scrambles with the ball during the first quarter in the game agaginst the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on November 07, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. Credit: Getty Images/Douglas P. DeFelice. Mike White will lead the Jets’ offense again on Sunday, but Zach...
NFL
New York Post

Bills and Josh Allen walking into the Jets’ White House

Welcome to the White House. No Secret Service necessary. No political footballs allowed to be thrown. No agenda to pass. Not 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. One MetLife Stadium Drive. Not Josh Allen versus Sam Darnold. Not Josh Allen versus Zach Wilson. Josh Allen versus Mike White. Josh Allen, the seventh pick...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
94K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy