According to Axel Rudolph, Senior FICC Technical Analyst at Commerzbank, the USD/JPY bulls are likely to aim to test March 2017 high at 115.51. “USD/JPY is now trading above the 115.00 mark, at levels last seen in March 2017, with the March 2017 high at 115.51 as well as the 115.60 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the move down from 2015 being in focus. Then there is the 117.56 level, the 1998-2021 resistance line and 119.41, the downtrend from 1975. We have a near term uptrend at 113.72.”

CURRENCIES ・ 14 HOURS AGO