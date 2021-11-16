Browning cancels school due to wind

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot is subpoenaing Trump ally Roger Stone and far-right radio host Alex Jones along with others who helped plan and finance the rallies that preceded the attack on the Capitol. Stone, one of several Trump confidants to be pardoned by the former...
Kevin Spacey is expected to give up nearly half of his multi-million dollar fortune to "House of Cards" producers for breaching his contract over his alleged behind-the-scenes sexual misconduct. On Monday, an arbitrator ordered the former Netflix star to pay nearly $31 million to Media Rights Capital, the production company...
A Florida judge has exonerated the "Groveland Four" — four Black men who were accused of attacking and raping a White teen at gunpoint in 1949. Bill Gladson, the local state attorney, fought for the men's convictions to be overturned. "We followed the evidence to see where it led us, and it led us to this moment," Gladson said at a news conference Monday.
Sean Parnell, a candidate for Senate in Pennsylvania endorsed by former President Donald Trump, has suspended his campaign after a judge ruled Monday in favor of his estranged wife in a court fight over custody of their three children. His estranged wife, Laurie Snell, had testified about abuse she says...
WASHINGTON — At least 95 percent of federal workers will meet Monday's deadline to have received at least one dose of a Covid vaccine or to request an exemption, according to a senior administration official. Among the 3.5 million federal employees, 90 percent have had at least one shot as...
Brian Laundrie died from a gunshot wound to the head and his manner of death was a suicide, according to a statement from the Laundrie family attorney. The update on Laundrie's manner of death and its cause came more than a month after an autopsy of his remains, which were found in wetland areas in Florida's Carlton Reserve on Oct. 20 and identified as belonging to him Oct. 21.
