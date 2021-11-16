Browning cancels school due to wind

Brian Laundrie died from a gunshot wound to the head and his manner of death was a suicide, according to a statement from the Laundrie family attorney. The update on Laundrie's manner of death and its cause came more than a month after an autopsy of his remains, which were found in wetland areas in Florida's Carlton Reserve on Oct. 20 and identified as belonging to him Oct. 21.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 HOUR AGO