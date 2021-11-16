ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

UK orders in-depth probe of Nvidia's Arm acquisition

By Paul Sandle
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=479FTw_0cyDZ1vf00

LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Britain on Tuesday ordered an in-depth investigation of Nvidia Corp's (NVDA.O) planned $50 billion-plus acquisition of UK-based chip designer Arm, another hurdle for a deal that is being scrutinised in every major tech market.

Arm, Britain's most important tech company that was sold to Japan's SoftBank in 2016, licenses its blueprints to major chipmakers such as Apple, Qualcomm and Samsung Electronics, underpinning the global smartphone ecosystem.

Britain said in light of Arm's position at the heart of the industry, it would investigate the impact a sale would have on competition and national security, joining the United States, China and the European Union in launching lengthy investigations.

"Arm has a unique place in the global technology supply chain and we must make sure the implications of this transaction are fully considered," Britain's digital secretary Nadine Dorries said.

Nvidia, the world's biggest maker of graphics and AI chips, agreed to buy Arm from SoftBank in September 2020 for cash and shares worth up to $40 billion at the time, triggering a backlash from Arm's customers, many of which compete with the U.S. buyer.

Nvidia has pledged to maintain the neutrality that has been central to Arm's success, with more than 200 billion chips shipped to-date and its technology powering nearly all smartphones.

Its highly efficient chip designs have also made inroads into data centres.

Britain said that while not all devices using Arm-based chips were necessarily classed as critical, the security and resilience of the broader supply chain was important for UK national security.

Nvidia said it planned to address the initial concerns flagged by Britain's Competition and Markets Authority in August, and would continue to work with the British government over the deal.

"The Phase Two process (in-depth investigation) will enable us to demonstrate that the transaction will help to accelerate Arm and boost competition and innovation, including in the UK," a spokesperson said.

A rise in Nvidia's share price has increased the value of the deal to about $54 billion.

Arm, headquartered in the English university city of Cambridge where it was founded in 1990, was sold to Japan's SoftBank in 2016 for $32 billion.

That deal, which came shortly after the British vote to leave the European Union, received minimum scrutiny, with London hailing it as a clear vote of confidence in the country.

Britain earlier this year bolstered its powers to intervene in takeovers that it believes could threaten national security.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

US unions call for halt to Amazon buyout of MGM

A consortium of US unions called Monday for Amazon's buyout of the legendary Hollywood studio MGM to be blocked, citing concerns about the tech giant's growing power over the subscription video streaming sector. "Amazon's influence on the health and diversity of the film-making industry is likely to be negative if the company is permitted to grow larger," said the Strategic Organizing Center, a federation of four major labor unions that represents some four million workers. The group called on the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to block the takeover, which was announced in May. Amazon has offered $8.45 billion dollars for more than 4,000 films, including the James Bond series, "The Silence of the Lambs," "Robocop," "Basic Instinct," "Raging Bull" and "Thelma & Louise," as well as an extensive catalog of TV series including "The Handmaid's Tale," "Fargo" and "Vikings."
LABOR ISSUES
PC Gamer

United States joins list of countries investigating Nvidia's ARM acquisition

There’s even more bad news for Nvidia’s acquisition of ARM. Yet another agency has concerns over Nvidia having total control over the UK chip company which provides blueprints to heaps of tech companies including Apple and Samsung. Just days after the UK launched a six month inquiry into the deal, the United States Federal Trade Commission has decided to also step in to scrutinise the move.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Cevian poops Thyssenkrupp’s hydrogen party

LONDON, Nov 23 (Reuters Breakingviews) - So much for hopes that hydrogen could come to Thyssenkrupp’s (TKAG.DE) rescue. Swedish activist Cevian on Tuesday sold nearly half its 15% stake in the ailing German conglomerate read more after a share price rally triggered by excitement around production of the gas. Although hydrogen will play a central role in the carbon-free economy, sector valuations in the hundreds of times sales look suspiciously bubbly.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nadine Dorries
Reuters

EU regulators set new Jan. 20 decision deadline for Hyundai, Daewoo tie-up

BRUSSELS, Nov 23 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators have resumed their investigation into Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings Co Ltd's (267250.KS) bid for rival Daewoo Shipbuilding (042660.KS) after a temporary halt of more than a year, setting a Jan. 20 deadline for their decision on the deal. The European Commission, which...
BUSINESS
Reuters

UK sells 1.1 bln stg of new 2073 index-linked gilt

LONDON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Britain sold 1.1 billion pounds ($1.47 billion) of a new index-linked gilt maturing in 2073 on Tuesday, bookrunners said, the smallest volume issued at a syndication since at least 2005. The transaction attracted orders in excess of 17.5 billion pounds, and was priced to yield...
ECONOMY
Reuters

UK property sales down 52% after rush to beat tax break deadline

LONDON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The number of homes sold in the United Kingdom fell by more than half last month after the expiry of a tax break which sought to encourage home purchases during the coronavirus crisis, official data showed on Tuesday. Britain's tax office reported 76,930 residential property...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softbank#Samsung Electronics#Uk#Nvidia Corp#The European Union#Digital#Arm#British
Reuters

Britain's Drax eyes 'emissions negative' U.S. biomass plant

LONDON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Britain's Drax (DRX.L) is considering building a biomass plant in the United States whose power generation it says will absorb more emissions than it creates, its CEO told the Reuters Events Energy Transition Europe Summit on Tuesday. Drax is developing technology to capture and store...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Market Data
Country
China
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Qualcomm
NewsBreak
Nvidia
Country
Japan
Reuters

China tells Alibaba, Baidu cloud units to better prevent telecoms fraud

BEIJING, Nov 23 (Reuters) - China's industry ministry on Tuesday said its cyberspace administration and police had summoned the cloud units of Alibaba (9988.HK) and Baidu Inc to urge them to better prevent telecom network fraud. The discussions came after both companies' cloud platforms were found to have allowed access...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

US Joins UK, EU In Opposing Nvidia-Arm Deal

The U.S. raised potential objections to NVIDIA Corp's (NASDAQ: NVDA) controversial acquisition of SoftBank Group Corp (OTC: SFTBY) (OTC: SFTBF) owned Arm, Financial Times reports. Nvidia admitted that the Federal Trade Commission had "expressed concerns" about the Arm transaction and that it was in discussions with the agency about "remedies...
BUSINESS
Tom's Hardware

U.S. FTC Adds Hurdles to Nvidia's Arm Takeover

Nvidia is seeking regulatory approvals of its Arm acquisition in multiple jurisdictions, but the company is facing hurdles basically everywhere. After the EU and the UK launched in-depth probes into the deal, Nvidia has now revealed that the US Federal Trade Commission has also expressed "concerns" about the takeover. Those concerns will require unspecified remediations.
BUSINESS
wccftech.com

NVIDIA’s 84% Profitability Growth In Q3 Marred By Cautious Arm Deal Note

Chip designer NVIDIA Corporation reported $7 billion in revenue for the third quarter of its fiscal year 2022 earlier today. This comes on the back of the company's strong performance in its enterprise segment, with sales made to corporate and other customers growing by more than 50% annually during Q3. The $7 billion revenue translated into a net income of $2.4 billion, to mark for a strong 84% and a modest 4% sequential growth. In her commentary, NVIDIA's chief financial officer Ms. Kolette Cress provided muted comments for the company's pending acquisition of British design house Arm Ltd - outlining that regulators in the United States have raised objections to the deal which is also facing regulatory scrutiny in major parts of the world.
MARKETS
Entrepreneur

NVIDIA's (NVDA) Arm Deal Faces In-Depth Security Probe in UK

NVIDIA’s NVDA proposed deal to acquire U.K.-based semiconductor chip designer, Arm Holdings, encountered another major hurdle after the British government ordered an in-depth investigation of the transaction over competition and national security concerns. U.K.’s Secretary of State for Culture and Digital, Nadine Dorries, yesterday revealed that she has instructed the...
BUSINESS
PCGamesN

Nvidia’s record Q3 revenue blemished by continued uncertainity of Arm acqusition

The ongoing chip shortage continues to inflate the price of the best graphics cards to eye watering levels, so it’s no surprise that GPU manufacturers like Nvidia are reporting healthy levels of profit. However, the company’s $40 billion acquisition of British chip manufacturer Arm Ltd. remains up in the air, and the latest comments shared by its chief financial officer suggest the deal isn’t proceeding as swimmingly as Nvidia would like.
COMPUTERS
Reuters

Reuters

230K+
Followers
243K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy