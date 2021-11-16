ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benjamin Mendy: Manchester City defender facing two additional rape charges

Vols start fast, but come up short against #1 Georgia.
 7 days ago

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has been charged with two additional counts of rape by the Cheshire Constabulary, the Crown Prosecution Service announced on Tuesday. Mendy was previously charged with four counts of rape...

Man City player Mendy charged with 2 more counts of rape

LONDON (AP) — Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has been charged with two additional counts of rape and now faces six allegations. The France World Cup winner has been summoned to appear at Stockport Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday. He is already due to stand trial on Jan. 24 after being charged in August with four counts of rape and one of sexual assault. Mendy has been refused bail and is in a prison. He joined City from Monaco in 2017 and has won the Premier League three times and the English League Cup twice.
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Man City’s Mendy charged with two additional counts of rape: prosecutors

London (AFP) – Manchester City and French international defender Benjamin Mendy has been charged with two additional counts of rape, prosecutors said on Tuesday. He now faces six counts of rape and one of sexual assault relating to four complainants aged over 16, with all the alleged offences relating to the period between October 2020 and August this year.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Telegraph

Footballer Benjamin Mendy charged with two more counts of rape

Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy, 27, has been charged with two additional counts of rape. The French born national is now accused of six counts of rape and one of sexual assault, the Crown Prosecution Service said. He was charged by Cheshire Constabulary in August this year and has remained...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Manchester City’s Mendy Hit With Further Charges

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy, has been charged with two further counts of rape. The French signing from Monaco in 2017 had already been charged with four counts of rape and one sexual assault in August. The left back was suspended by City and appeared in court on 10th September,...
PUBLIC SAFETY

