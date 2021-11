The Covid-19 pandemic has brought on an "emerging public health concern" of people losing their sense of smell, according to new research published Thursday. The research published in JAMA Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery estimated that between 700,000 and 1.6 million people in the US who had Covid-19 have lost or had a change in their sense of smell that has lasted for more than 6 months. This is likely an underestimate, the authors from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis said.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO