The actor behind Far Cry 3's Vaas Montenegro is pushing for his character to return, this time on the big or small screen. You'll have an opportunity to meet Vaas again in the Far Cry 6 season pass DLC, which will let players take control of the charismatic antagonists from Far Cry 3, 4, and 5 in special rogue-like dreamscapes. It likely won't change the fact that Vaas apparently died at the hands of his rival about halfway through the game, but actor Michael Mando told Gaming Bible that he's been thinking about new directions to take his character "for a while."

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO