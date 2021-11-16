ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

WATCH: Justin Fuente out as Virginia Tech head football coach; athletics officials hold briefing, fans react

By Colleen Guerry
WKBN
WKBN
 7 days ago

247Sports

Virginia Tech coaching search: Shane Beamer reaffirms commitment to South Carolina after Justin Fuente exit

First-year South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer appears to have no interest in return to his alma mater at this time. Following Virginia Tech's decision to cut ties with Justin Fuente in the middle of his fifth season this week, Beamer — who played for the Hokies, before later coaching under his father Frank Beamer at Virginia Tech — expressed his "love" for the Gamecocks when he was asked about the ACC vacancy.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Virginia Tech coaching search: Sporting News' list of candidates to replace Justin Fuente includes Hugh Freeze

Virginia Tech and head football coach Justin Fuente mutually agreed to part ways this week, ending a five-year marriage two games prior to the end of the 2021 season. The move results in another vacancy within the Power Five coaching ranks. Bill Bender of The Sporting News revealed his early list of candidates who could potentially be targeted by the Hokies. He included several familiar names that seem to pop up when major jobs come open.
NFL
Roanoke Times

The huge financial cost of Virginia Tech’s decision to part ways with coach Justin Fuente

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech faces a huge price tag in moving on from coach Justin Fuente. Tech and Fuente’s camp are still going through final negotiations, but the school expects to pay the coach an $8.75 million buyout for letting him go with three years left on his contract. That was negotiated down from the $10 million the school was on the hook for as part of the contract extension Fuente signed in January 2018.
BLACKSBURG, VA
State
Oklahoma State
247Sports

BREAKING: Justin Fuente, Virginia Tech to split ways

After a 43-31 record at Virginia Tech, Athletic Director Whit Babcock has announced that Head Coach Justin Fuente will be leaving the university. Fuente will be replaced by J.C. Price as the interim coach while a search for the next coach of the Hokies football team begins. “We sincerely appreciate...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Hokie fans react to Justin Fuente’s departure

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - As Justin Fuente is out as Virginia Tech’s head coach, Hokie fans from all over are sharing their thoughts. Many Hokie fans say the news did not surprise them-- some believe they saw signs early in the season. “I feel like a lot of the calling...
BLACKSBURG, VA
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Justin Fuente News

Virginia Tech began its Tuesday morning with a major announcement, revealing that Justin Fuente is out as the Hokies’ football coach. Over the course of his career with the Hokies, Fuente owned a 43-31 record. His best season came in 2016 when he led the program to 10 wins. Whit...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Person
Justin Fuente
Person
Whit Babcock
thecapitalsportsreport.com

Virginia Tech fires Justin Fuente after 5-plus seasons

Virginia Tech head football coach Justin Fuente has been fired on Tuesday morning. He spent five-plus seasons leading the team. As the head coach, he guided the Hokies to a 43-31 record. However, in the past two seasons, he guided the team to a 10-11 record. He has been replaced...
COLLEGE SPORTS
#Virginia Tech Football#American Football#Athletics Whit Babcock#The Miami Hurricanes#The Virginia Cavaliers#Acc
rolling out

Deion Sanders hospitalized

Jackson State Tigers head football coach Deion Sanders has been missing from the sideline for his team’s last two games and it’s been revealed that he underwent several surgeries. Sanders, who was also recently recovering from a surgery on his foot, used social media to update his fans that he had several other undisclosed operations but was on the mend.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Quarterback Died On Tuesday

The football world is mourning the loss of a former Baltimore Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes player. Tom Matte, who played collegiately for Ohio State and then starred in Baltimore, passed away earlier this week according to a statement from the Ravens. He was 82 years old. “Tom became an...
NFL
NewsBreak
College Sports
Americanfootball
Miami Hurricanes
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Message For Former Alabama Player That Transferred

On Thursday night, Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed his team’s running back situation while making his weekly radio appearance. During that discussion, Saban mentioned one of his former players. Since the Crimson Tide are shorthanded at running back, Saban mentioned how Keilan Robinson would be “playing a lot” if...
ALABAMA STATE
