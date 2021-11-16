WATCH: Justin Fuente out as Virginia Tech head football coach; athletics officials hold briefing, fans react

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech faces a huge price tag in moving on from coach Justin Fuente. Tech and Fuente’s camp are still going through final negotiations, but the school expects to pay the coach an $8.75 million buyout for letting him go with three years left on his contract. That was negotiated down from the $10 million the school was on the hook for as part of the contract extension Fuente signed in January 2018.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 7 DAYS AGO