Fintech firm Upgrade raises $280 mln at $6 bln valuation

By Reuters Staff
 7 days ago

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Fintech firm Upgrade Inc said on Tuesday it had raised $280 million in a funding round led by investment firms Coatue Management and DST Global, at a pre-money valuation of $6 billion. (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

Reuters

Latent View more than doubles in India debut to cross $1 bln valuation

BENGALURU, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Shares of Latent View Analytics (LATN.NS) more than doubled in their market debut on Tuesday, signalling strong investor demand for the profit-making Indian startup days after the listing debacle of digital payments firm Paytm (PAYT.NS). Latent View, whose initial public offering (IPO) was oversubscribed more...
Reuters

Impossible Foods raises $500 mln in funding round led by Mirae

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Impossible Foods has raised nearly $500 million in a funding round led by existing shareholder Mirae Asset Global Investments, highlighting a surge in investor appetite for fast-growing plant-based meat makers. The latest round makes the Beyond Meat Inc (BYND.O) rival the most well-funded and richly valued...
financemagnates.com

Asian Fintech Company Pace Raises $40 Million

The Singapore-based financial technology solutions provider, Pace recently announced that it has secured $40 million in the Series A funding round. The financing came from some of the leading Asian investors, including UOB Venture Management (Singapore), Marubeni Ventures (Japan), Atinum Partners (South Korea), AppWorks and a series of family offices from Japan and Indonesia.
Reuters

CVC, HPS to buy stake in Authentic Brands at $12.7 bln valuation

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Authentic Brands Group Inc (ABG) (AUTH.N) said on Monday private equity firms CVC Capital Partners and HPS Investment Partners had agreed to buy a significant stake in a deal that values the brand developer at $12.7 billion on an enterprise value basis. The Forever 21 owner...
Silicon Republic

Crypto start-up raises $555m to take on established fintech players

Miami start-up MoonPay is riding the crypto wave with plans to take to the business public. Cryptocurrency payments start-up MoonPay has raised $555m in its first financing round bringing its valuation to $3.4bn. The three-year-old US operator is the latest crypto company to make a splash in an already crowded...
freightwaves.com

Deliverr breaks $2B valuation with series E raise

E-commerce fulfillment technology company Deliverr announced Monday it has reached a $2 billion valuation after closing its $250 million series E round led by its newest investor, Tiger Global. Its existing investors, 8VC, Activant, GLP Capital Partners, Brookfield Technology Partners and Coatue, participated in the round as well. Deliverr has...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
MarketWatch

Authentic Brands sells equity stake that values the company at $12.7 billion, puts IPO on hold

Authentic Brands Inc. announced Monday that it has sold an equity stake in the company to CVC Capital Partners and HPS Investment Partners, a deal that values Authentic Brands at $12.7 billion. BlackRock Long Term Private Capital, which has been the company's largest stakeholder since 2019, will continue to hold that position. General Atlantic, Lion Capital and Shaquille O'Neal will also continue to hold significant positions. The transaction is expected to close in December. Authentic Brands is the parent company to Forever 21 and Nine West, and holds the brand name and rights to icons like Marilyn Monroe and Elvis Presley. Authentic Brands had filed paperwork to go public, but, with this deal, the company has decided to shelve the IPO. "I think we would have gotten a massive valuation ... maybe even more than what we sold the business for. But guess what? I'd rather be private," said Chief Executive Jamie Salter in a CNBC interview. The Renaissance IPO ETF is up 3.7% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index has gained 25.7% for the period.
Reuters

Vonovia plans to raise 8 bln euros in capital increase

BERLIN, Nov 21 (Reuters) - German real estate company Vonovia said on Sunday that it planned to raise some 8 billion euros ($9 billion) in a capital increase to partly finance its takeover of rival Deutsche Wohnen. The Vonovia executive board approved the step and secured the green light of...
Reuters

SPB Exchange raised around $175 mln in Russian IPO

MOSCOW, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Russia's second-largest bourse, SPB Exchange, has raised around $175 million in an initial public offering on its own platform, above its initial guidance, the bourse said late on Thursday. The bourse had initially expected to raise around $150 million in the IPO. This figure that...
finextra.com

Gemini raises $400m at $7.1bn valuation

Cryptocurrency platform Gemini has raised $400 million at a $7.1 billion valuation in its first ever round of outside financing. Morgan Creek Digital led the round with participation from 10T, ParaFi, Newflow Partners, Marcy Venture Partners, and Commonwealth Bank of Australia. Launched in 2015 by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, Gemini...
thepaypers.com

Gemini raises USD 400 mln in latest round

US-based cryptocurrency exchange Gemini has announced the close of a USD 400 million funding round led by Morgan Creek Digital, bringing the company’s valuation to USD 7.1 billion. Investors in the funding round included private equity firm 10T and the Commonwealth Bank of Australia. Gemini intends to use the fresh...
Shropshire Star

Fintech firm Mode backtracks after Boots and Ocado deny partnership

The London-listed firm saw shares plunge on Friday after reversing on an announcement made the previous day. Fintech company Mode has backtracked on an announcement detailing a partnership with a raft of major retailers including Boots and Ocado after they denied any involvement with the business. The company has also...
Reuters

Zimbabwe power firm agrees $110 mln Afreximbank financing deal

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 19 (Reuters) - A subsidiary of Zimbabwe's state-owned power company has signed a $110 million syndicated loan with continental trade finance bank Afreximbank, the bank said on Friday. "The funds will help Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission & Distribution Company (ZETDC) to improve revenue collection through smart meters and pre-paid...
crowdfundinsider.com

Airwallex Raises $100 Million at $5.5 Billion Valuation

Has raised an additional $100 million at a $5.5 billion valuation, according to a note from the company. The funding was an “E1” round and part of a wider $300 million Series E raise. Airwallex says the Series E1 round was oversubscribed, on the back of strong underlying business performance...
aithority.com

Lacework Raises $1.3 Billion At $8.3 Billion Valuation

Record Growth and Customer Momentum Draws Largest-Ever Funding Round In Security Industry, Validates Lacework as Most Trusted, Innovative Data-Driven Security Platform for the Cloud. Lacework, the data-driven security platform for the cloud, today announced it has raised $1.3 billion in growth funding at a valuation of $8.3 billion. With this...
siliconangle.com

Security firm Expel raises $140.3M on unicorn valuation of $1B+

Managed detection and response provider Expel Inc. announced today that it has raised $140.3 million in new funding to invest in product research and development, introduce new capabilities and accelerate growth. Alphabet Inc.’s CapitalG and Paladin Capital led the Series E round. Also participating in the round were Cisco Investments,...
Reuters

Reuters

