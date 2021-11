Ferrari’s latest Icona model wants you to remember its Swinging Sixties heydey. The Prancing Horse unveiled the latest addition to its line of ultra-limited-edition supercars, the Daytona SP3, at a special event at the Mugello racetrack in Italy over the weekend. The vehicle’s design is inspired by some of the marque’s legendary 1960s racers and is powered by a naturally aspirated V-12 that pumps out well over 800 horses. Few names will get closed-wheel racing fans’ hearts beating faster than that of the Ferrari Daytona. That was the the unofficial moniker of the marque’s sport prototype race cars in the 1960s. Why?...

